Lifesight Unveils UMM 3.0: A Unified Measurement Operating System for True Omnichannel Attribution

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifesight , a leader in unified marketing measurement, today announced the launch of UMM 3.0, the next generation of its Unified Marketing Measurement platform, now released as a Unified Measurement Operating System (UMOS). The release introduces breakthrough causal footfall attribution, enabling omnichannel retailers to confidently measure how digital media drives in-store traffic and impacts business outcomes.

As consumer journeys include both online and offline touchpoints, marketers face challenges in linking media investment to real-world results. Retail measurement and omnichannel attribution remain top priorities for brands this year, with nearly half of U.S. marketers citing measurement and attribution as key areas of retail investment as they aim to connect digital and physical channels. Meanwhile, Forrester predicts that most U.S. retail sales will continue to occur in physical stores through 2028, underscoring the ongoing need to connect digital efforts to store performance accurately.

“For years, marketers have known that digital media influences what happens in stores, but they have lacked a credible way to measure that impact. UMM 3.0 closes that gap. By combining unified marketing measurement with causal footfall attribution, we are giving retailers a practical, privacy-safe way to connect media investment to real-world behavior and profitability," said Tobin Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of Lifesight. "Reframing UMM as an operating system reflects how critical measurement has become. It is no longer a reporting layer, but the foundation for smarter decisions across every channel.”

What’s New in UMM 3.0

UMM 3.0 provides a customizable platform delivering causal insights within weeks, including:

Incrementality-informed attribution calibrated with experiments and causal models

Privacy-first measurement powered by aggregated data

Modeling of halo and cannibalization effects across channels

Granular reporting by channel, tactic, campaign, creative, and budget

Direct quantification of brand and upper-funnel impact tied to revenue

AI-assisted workflows with natural language queries and built-in explanations

Fully consultative customer support and media strategy



Causal Footfall Attribution

Lifesight’s footfall measurement quantifies the incremental impact of digital media on in-store visits, even when transaction-level sales data is unavailable. This capability uniquely connects digital spend to physical outcomes, giving retailers clarity into how media drives store traffic and overall performance.

Lifesight will be exhibiting at NRF 2026 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City from January 11-13, at booth number 6444 on Level 3. Attendees can learn more about UMM 3.0 and see how unified, causal measurement can unlock omnichannel growth.

For more information on Lifesight UMM 3.0, visit www.lifesight.io .

About Lifesight

Lifesight is a unified marketing measurement platform designed for marketers who want to make better decisions that optimize their marketing outcomes and drive profitable growth. Lifesight was founded in 2017 and serves hundreds of growing brands across the world. By making it simple to utilize modern measurement methodologies such as marketing mix modeling (MMM), incrementality testing, and causal attribution, Lifesight delivers precise, actionable insights that empower marketing leaders to grow their businesses with confidence and predictability. Our AI-powered tools facilitate comprehensive data centralization, full-funnel measurement, predictive forecasting and real-time optimization, ensuring businesses achieve maximum ROI and sustainable growth, in an ever-changing and competitive marketplace. For more information, visit www.lifesight.io .