Visio Lending Named Platinum Sponsor at IMN’s RTL & DSCR Miami Conference, Showcasing the Company’s Industry Leadership

Austin, TX, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending, the nation’s leader in investor-focused mortgage lending, today announced its role as a Platinum Sponsor of the upcoming IMN RTL & DSCR Miami conference, taking place January 15 to 16 at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry. Visio’s executive leadership team will play a prominent role throughout the conference, including hosting a Fireside Chat and lending expertise to panel discussions about DSCR, RTL, technology and risk management in today’s evolving mortgage ecosystem.

The Platinum-level Fireside Chat is an exclusive speaking opportunity reserved for top-tier sponsors. Unlike traditional panels, the session will feature only Visio executives and a topic curated by the company.

“This Platinum sponsorship reflects Visio’s deep expertise and long-term commitment to shaping the DSCR and Non-QM lending landscape,” said Jenny Coupland, CEO of Visio Lending. “As market dynamics continue to shift, we’re focused on responsible innovation, disciplined growth and supporting real estate investors with scalable, technology-enabled lending solutions.”

Michele Kryczkowski, Visio Chief Operating Officer, and Jordan Fankhauser, Vice President of Sales, will offer insights and experience during two different general sessions. More than 300 investors, borrowers, originators, servicers, technology providers and loan acquisition professionals will convene in Miami to assimilate the latest in the DSCR and RTL industry.

Visio’s expanded presence at IMN Miami underscores the company’s continued investment in thought leadership, operational excellence and technology-driven lending solutions for real estate investors nationwide.





Fireside Chat

Title: Non-QM Evolution: DSCR’s Role in the Modern Mortgage Ecosystem

Speakers: Jenny Coupland, Chief Executive Officer

Michele Kryczkowski, Chief Operating Officer

Matt Matza, Co-Founder

Date & Time: January 15, 2:30 p.m., Royal Ballroom





General Sessions



Title: DSCR RTL Lender Perspective: What Are You Looking

for in a Borrower?

Speaker: Jordan Fankhauser, Visio Vice President of Sales

Date & Time: January 15, 11 a.m., Royal Ballroom

Title: The Originator Discussion: What Are Your Plans as Rates Begin

to Decline and Volumes Challenge?

Speaker: Michele Kryczkowski, Visio Chief Operating Officer

Date & Time: January 15, 4:45 p.m., Royal Ballroom





##

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation’s largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4.2 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market.

For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending



