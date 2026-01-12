Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) Named Sponsor of the Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico 2026

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axe Compute Inc. (NASDAQ: AGPU), a next-generation computing infrastructure company focused on high-performance and AI-driven solutions, announced it will serve as a sponsor of the Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico 2026, taking place January 20–22, 2026 at the iconic Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan.

Hosted by DNA, the Sequire Investor Summit is a premier investor conference bringing together over 500 institutional and retail investors, family offices, funds, analysts, and more than 75 presenting public, private, and crypto companies for three days of company presentations, panel discussions, and high-level networking.

Axe Compute’s sponsorship underscores the company’s commitment to engaging with the global investment community and highlighting the growing importance of scalable, high-performance compute infrastructure in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape.

The Sequire Investor Summit has quickly become one of the most anticipated investor events of the year, known for its curated audience, strong speaker lineup, and immersive setting that fosters meaningful connections and deal-making.

As a sponsor, Axe Compute will participate in networking events throughout the summit and engage directly with investors and industry participants exploring opportunities across technology, infrastructure, and emerging growth sectors.

For more information about the Sequire Investor Summit Puerto Rico 2026, visit https://puertorico.srax.com .

For more information about Axe Compute, visit https://axecompute.com .





About Axe Compute

Axe Compute (NASDAQ: AGPU) is a technology company delivering advanced computing solutions designed to support high-performance workloads, including artificial intelligence, data-intensive applications, and next-generation infrastructure needs. The company focuses on scalable, efficient platforms built to meet the demands of modern enterprises and developers.





About the Sequire Investor Summit

The Sequire Investor Summit is a premier investor conference hosted by DNA, connecting public and private companies with institutional investors, family offices, analysts, and industry leaders. The annual event features company presentations, panels, and exclusive networking opportunities in a world-class destination.