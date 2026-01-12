Hardware Root of Trust Solution Market Size to Hit USD 303.21 Billion by 2033 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardware Root of Trust Solution Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Hardware Root of Trust Solution Market size was valued at USD 91.89 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 303.21 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.10% during 2026–2033.”

Increasing Demand for Secure and Tamper-Resistant Hardware Solutions to Boost Market Growth Globally

The growing need for safe, impenetrable devices in consumer electronics, streaming platforms, automotive, and industrial applications is propelling the Hardware Root of Trust Solution market. Adoption is being fueled by rising cybersecurity risks, changing regulations for protecting digital content, and the demand for robust, hardware-based key management. Dynamic credential updates are made possible by on-device Root of Trust architectures, which also lessen dependency on weak Trusted Execution Environments and guarantee strong sensitive data protection. Pressures to comply with regulations and growing consumer expectations for dependable and secure device performance are driving the market's expansion and fostering innovation in scalable and adaptable hardware security solutions.

High Costs, Integration Challenges, and Compliance Complexity in Hardware May Hinder Market Expansion

There are a number of significant obstacles that could prevent the Hardware Root of Trust Solution industry from expanding. Adoption is hampered by the high development and implementation costs of advanced hardware security modules, especially for small and medium-sized businesses. Operational challenges include different levels of in-house cybersecurity experience and the complexity of integration with current systems. Cyber dangers are always changing, necessitating updates and upgrades that raise maintenance expenses.

Key Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Platform-based silicon segment held the largest hare of 64.13% in 2025 globally supported by strong deployment across embedded systems, servers, data centers, consumer electronics, and enterprise security hardware. Trusted platform module segment to grow with a CAGR of 18.08% globally owing to accelerating cybersecurity compliance needs, rapid adoption in PCs and IoT devices, government security mandates, and rising demand for hardware-based key management and device authentication.

By Application

Authentication & Access Control segment held the largest share of 37.69% in 2025 driven by rising enterprise identity management needs, secure device onboarding, and expanding access governance frameworks across IT, telecom, and financial institutions. Data Encryption segment to grow at a CAGR of 17.72% during the forecast period supported by increasing cloud data volumes, escalating cyberattacks, and stringent data privacy regulations.

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises segment dominated the market with a share of 68.25% in 2025 due to higher security investments, advanced system deployment capacity, and complex infrastructure requiring integrated hardware protection. SMEs to grow with a CAGR of 18.02% as digital transformation accelerates, cloud security becomes more affordable, and security-as-a-service models drive TPM and silicon-based security adoption across smaller firms globally.

By End-User

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) held the dominant share of 34.38% in 2025 as financial institutions continue to rely on hardware-secured identity, encrypted transactions, fraud prevention, and compliance-driven system authentication. Government & Defense stands as the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 17.33% globally, fueled by rising national security investments, secure communications programs, military-grade encryption mandates, and rapid modernization of defense electronics and surveillance architectures.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Hardware Root of Trust Solution market with a share of 39.50% in 2025 due to its strong semiconductor ecosystem, advanced cybersecurity infrastructure, and high enterprise investment in data protection and authentication solutions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Hardware Root of Trust Solution market at a CAGR of 10.74%, driven by increasing IoT adoption, expanding semiconductor manufacturing, rising cybersecurity needs, and strong industrial and consumer electronics demand, making it a key growth hub for secure hardware solutions through 2033.

Recent Developments:

In December 2025 , Texas Instruments began production at its new Sherman, Texas 300mm fab (SM1) marking a major milestone in its USD 60B U.S. manufacturing expansion, with plans to scale output to tens of millions of power-focused chips per day.

, Texas Instruments began production at its new Sherman, Texas 300mm fab (SM1) marking a major milestone in its USD 60B U.S. manufacturing expansion, with plans to scale output to tens of millions of power-focused chips per day. In December 2025, Samsung has announced the world’s first 2nm smartphone chip, the Exynos 2600, marking a major leap in efficiency, power, and thermal performance for next-gen devices. This innovation positions Samsung ahead of Qualcomm and Apple, with the chip expected to debut in the Galaxy S26 lineup in 2026.

Exclusive Sections of the Hardware Root of Trust Solution Market Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION & INNOVATION INTENSITY METRICS – helps you assess adoption rates of HRoT-enabled microcontrollers and SoCs, cryptographic algorithm support, patent activity, and R&D investment in tamper-resistant security architectures.

– helps you assess adoption rates of HRoT-enabled microcontrollers and SoCs, cryptographic algorithm support, patent activity, and R&D investment in tamper-resistant security architectures. SECURITY PERFORMANCE & RELIABILITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate secure boot verification times, entropy quality, resistance to physical and side-channel attacks, and mean time between security failures across deployments.

– helps you evaluate secure boot verification times, entropy quality, resistance to physical and side-channel attacks, and mean time between security failures across deployments. STANDARDS & CERTIFICATION COMPLIANCE COVERAGE – helps you gauge product compliance with FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria, and NIST standards, reflecting trustworthiness and regulatory readiness.

– helps you gauge product compliance with FIPS 140-3, Common Criteria, and NIST standards, reflecting trustworthiness and regulatory readiness. DEPLOYMENT & ECOSYSTEM INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you understand integration success rates, hardware-software co-design adoption, interoperability with TPMs, secure elements, and IoT security platforms across industries.

– helps you understand integration success rates, hardware-software co-design adoption, interoperability with TPMs, secure elements, and IoT security platforms across industries. SUPPLY CHAIN SECURITY & LOCALIZATION INDICATORS – helps you identify localization levels for secure silicon components and firmware update protection effectiveness, reducing exposure to supply chain risks.

– helps you identify localization levels for secure silicon components and firmware update protection effectiveness, reducing exposure to supply chain risks. COST STRUCTURE & ROI ANALYSIS FOR OEMs – helps you evaluate price premiums, cost breakdowns, total cost of ownership, and ROI timelines associated with adopting HRoT-enabled platforms.

