Instar Appoints New Partner in Montreal to Lead Québec Expansion

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instar Asset Management Inc. (“Instar” or the “Company”), a Toronto-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Mathieu Ouellet, a seasoned investment and strategy executive, has joined the firm as a Partner. Based in Montreal, Mr. Ouellet will lead Instar’s Québec strategy, supporting the Company’s efforts to expand its footprint and deepen its network across the province. His focus will include investment origination and deal execution, as well as advancing value creation initiatives across the portfolio.

“I am thrilled to welcome Mathieu to the Instar team,” said Gregory Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer. “His focus on building strong stakeholder relationships, combined with a track record of working alongside leadership teams to drive tangible growth and long-term value, aligns with our approach to helping great companies become even better. Mathieu’s deep relationships and sophisticated understanding of the Québec marketplace will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence and support essential businesses across the province.”

Mr. Ouellet brings more than 25 years of experience in private equity, corporate development and growth strategy. He was most recently a Partner at Novacap, a Québec-based private equity firm, where he served on the Investment Committee of the firm’s Industries Funds and held board positions with several portfolio companies. Previously, he founded a Montreal-based advisory firm focused on developing growth strategies for private equity firms, portfolio companies and large organizations across Québec, Canada and internationally.

“I am excited to be joining the Instar team as it establishes its presence in Québec,” said Mr. Ouellet. “We share a commitment to investing in essential businesses that strengthen long-term economic resilience, and I look forward to supporting our continued growth across the province and identifying new opportunities in its most critical industries.”

Mr. Ouellet’s arrival follows Instar’s recent acquisition of Groupe Somavrac, a premier Québec-based transportation and logistics company with more than 60 years of history, serving critical industries in the province and across Canada. Instar’s leadership expansion into Québec enhances its regional presence and underscores its commitment to advancing domestic businesses and critical infrastructure that drive economic resilience and long-term growth.

About Instar Asset Management Inc.

Instar is a private equity firm that invests in scalable businesses providing essential products and solutions to communities across North America’s middle market. With approximately $3 billion of equity under management, Instar's growing, diversified portfolio includes niche market leaders across Canada and the U.S., primarily in the transportation and logistics, energy transition and environmental sectors. Visit www.InstarInvest.com.

