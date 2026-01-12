TRUNNANO Introduces Revolutionary Nano-Boron Nitride Coated Silicon Carbide-Silicon Nitride Composite Ceramic Crucible

LUOYANG, China, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global company in advanced ceramic materials, today announced a major breakthrough in high-temperature ceramic crucible technology. The company has successfully developed a silicon carbide-silicon nitride composite ceramic crucible with a nano-boron nitride coating (referred to as the SiC-Si3N4/BN nano-coated crucible). Through unique material composite and surface engineering design, this product significantly improves the crucible's overall performance under extreme environments, solving several bottleneck problems inherent in traditional silicon carbide and mullite crucibles in practical applications. It provides a more efficient and reliable solution for fields such as new energy batteries, magnetic materials, special metallurgy, and high-temperature chemical synthesis.





Industry Pain Points and Technological Innovation Background

In processes such as high-temperature melting, crystal growth, sintering of battery positive and negative electrode materials, and magnetic material preparation, the material of the crucible directly affects production efficiency and product quality. While widely used pure silicon carbide crucibles possess high thermal conductivity and some thermal shock resistance, their surfaces are prone to adhesion to molten materials, and they corrode rapidly in alkaline environments. Furthermore, their internal porous structure reduces their density and lifespan. On the other hand, mullite crucibles, although lower in cost, have relatively insufficient thermal conductivity and limited flexural strength. They are prone to perforation under high-temperature and alkaline conditions, and cracking is especially likely under rapid heating/cooling or high-intensity mechanical loads, making them unsuitable for increasingly demanding high-end manufacturing requirements.

To address these challenges, the TRUNNANO R&D team, focusing on material microstructure control and surface functionalization, innovatively combined the high thermal conductivity and high hardness of silicon carbide (SiC) with the excellent flexural strength and thermal shock resistance of silicon nitride (Si3N4). Using vapor deposition technology, they constructed a dense and uniform nanoscale boron nitride (BN) coating on the inner surface of the crucible. This dual design of “matrix composite + nanocoating” has resulted in significant improvements in several key performance aspects of the new product.

TRUNNANO General Manager Roger Luo stated, “We are always committed to solving practical problems in industry through cutting-edge innovations in materials science. The launch of this nano-boron nitride coated silicon carbide-silicon nitride composite crucible solves the problems of ordinary silicon carbide crucibles easily sticking to the melt and having weak alkali resistance, as well as the problems of mullite crucibles having poor alkali and corrosion resistance.” Roger added, “We will also be showcasing this product at The 18th China International Exhibition for Advanced Ceramics 2026 in Shanghai, China, at booth H022 in Hall 1.”

Application Performance: High-end Manufacturing Industry

In the field of lithium-ion battery materials, during the high-temperature sintering of cathode materials (such as high-nickel ternary materials), the crucible's excellent alkali resistance and high thermal conductivity ensure the uniformity and crystallinity of the material composition, while avoiding the introduction of impurities, thus contributing to improved battery energy density and cycle stability.

In the preparation of magnetic materials, especially in the melting and heat treatment of rare-earth permanent magnets such as NdFeB, the crucible's anti-sticking properties reduce the adhesion loss of rare-earth metals, while its high thermal conductivity helps control the cooling rate and optimize the magnet's microstructure, thereby improving the consistency of magnetic properties.

Furthermore, in industries such as electronic ceramics, special alloys, and photovoltaic silicon purification, this crucible also demonstrates broad application potential, providing customers with a cleaner, more efficient, and more economical production tool option.

Roger Luo further emphasized, “TRUNNANO will continue to increase its R&D investment, focusing on the application of advanced ceramics in extreme environments, developing more high-performance, customized product series, and exploring the infinite possibilities of material innovation with global partners.”

