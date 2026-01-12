Shangyuan Display Will Debut at INHORGENTA MUNICH 2026, Showcasing Jewelry & Watch Retail Store Design and Full-Store Custom Display Solutions

Munich, Germany, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shangyuan Display, a leading jewelry store design and full-store custom display solutions provider based in Shenzhen, China, will participate in INHORGENTA MUNICH 2026, Europe’s premier trade fair for jewelry, gemstones, and watches. Scheduled for February 20–23, 2026, at the Trade Fair Center Messe München, Shangyuan Display will showcase its latest integrated retail concepts, bespoke jewelry showcases, and watch showcases at Hall C2, Booth C2.126.





The exhibition attracts international luxury brands, designers, and jewelry and watch retailers seeking innovative boutique experiences, optimized store layouts, and immersive merchandising solutions. Shangyuan Display’s presence reflects the growing demand for full-store custom display solutions that seamlessly combine jewelry store design, watch store design, engineering, and manufacturing into cohesive high-end retail environments.





Integrated Approaches to Jewelry & Watch Retail Design

Shangyuan Display employs an integrated design methodology to enhance customer experience and product presentation. Key strategies include:

Spatial planning to optimize foot traffic and product visibility





Brand identity-driven material and color selection





Lighting strategies tailored for premium jewelry showcases and watch showcases





and Storytelling-focused layouts to highlight both jewelry and watch collections





These strategies ensure that jewelry display cases and boutique layouts elevate brand value, improve operational efficiency, and enhance customer shopping experience across every touchpoint, providing immersive environments for luxury jewelry and watch retailers.





Premium Jewelry and Watch Display Solutions

Shangyuan Display will feature a comprehensive portfolio of glass jewelry display cabinets and bespoke jewelry showcases and watch showcases, including:

Window display cases





Counter showcases





Island display units





Tower showcases





Modular wall display systems





Each jewelry display case and watch showcase is engineered with high-strength construction, ultra-clear 92% transparency tempered glass or explosion-proof glass, integrated or intelligent lighting solutions, and secure locking mechanisms. These solutions are ideal for diamonds, gemstones, precious metals, and high-end watches. By combining form and function and providing full-store on-site installation, Shangyuan Display transforms ordinary retail spaces into immersive environments where jewelry store design and display craftsmanship coexist seamlessly.





Manufacturing Expertise and Global Capabilities

As a leading jewelry showcase manufacturer , Shangyuan Display merges handcrafted precision with industrial-scale production. Facilities include precision metal fabrication, CNC woodworking, laminated glass engineering, and international-grade packaging systems.

This capability ensures reliable delivery of full-store custom display solutions, including bespoke wall systems, modular display units, and lighting installations, to jewelry and watch retailers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and North America. From initial jewelry store design and watch store design concepts to installation of fully integrated glass jewelry display cabinets , Shangyuan Display provides end-to-end solutions tailored to high-end retail requirements.





Comprehensive International Project Services

Beyond manufacturing, Shangyuan Display offers structured, end-to-end project support to guarantee luxury standards. Services include:

Logistics coordination and shipment planning

Export documentation and customs compliance

On-site measurement and layout verification

Professional installation guidance

Post-delivery maintenance and continuous project support

This integrated approach ensures every project—from single boutiques to multi-store expansions—maintains design integrity, operational reliability, and high-end visual presentation. By combining jewelry store design , watch store design, bespoke jewelry showcases, and full-store custom display solutions, Shangyuan Display delivers immersive, high-value retail experiences for jewelry and watch retailers.





Aligning with Market Trends

The luxury jewelry and watch retail market increasingly favors immersive experiences, modular store layouts, and customizable display systems. High-demand features include jewelry display cases with ultra-clear glass, lockable compartments, and integrated lighting solutions.

Shangyuan Display’s solutions meet these trends directly, offering jewelry and watch retailers complete store environments where jewelry store design and full-store custom display solutions converge seamlessly. INHORGENTA MUNICH 2026 provides industry professionals the opportunity to experience these high-end solutions firsthand.





Exhibition Information

Event: INHORGENTA MUNICH 2026

Dates: February 20–23, 2026

Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München

Hall/Booth: Hall C2, Booth C2.126

Retail executives, brand managers, and project planners are welcome to visit Shangyuan Display’s booth to explore integrated jewelry store design, watch store design, and high-end full-store custom display solutions. Design previews, consultations, and further information are available via the company’s official communication channels.





About Shangyuan Display

Shangyuan Display delivers jewelry and watch retail environment design and high-end full-store custom display solutions from its base in Shenzhen, China. Services include store layout planning, bespoke jewelry showcases, watch showcases, modular wall systems, lighting, and operational workflow optimization. Shangyuan Display’s integrated approach ensures luxury jewelry and watch retailers achieve immersive, efficient, and visually compelling store environments.

Design defines the vision. Customization gives it form. Guidance ensures precision.

Shangyuan Display continues to elevate jewelry and watch brands through design and craftsmanship, designing, crafting, and delivering retail environments for high-end clients worldwide.





