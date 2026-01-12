Polyisobutylene Market Forecast at 1.32 Mn Tons by 2031 with Automotive Segment Holding 46% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the polyisobutylene market is estimated at 1.12 million tons in 2026, up from 1.08 million tons in 2025, and expected to approach 1.32 million tons by 2031, at a 3.3% CAGR.

Growth is supported by higher consumption in lubricant additives, adhesives, and tubeless tire applications, where PIB’s gas barrier performance and chemical stability are critical. The ongoing shift toward vehicle electrification is also boosting demand for advanced viscosity modifiers in fluids and thermal management systems, while stricter VOC regulations are encouraging wider use of PIB-based sealants. Meanwhile, new capacity additions in China and India are improving supply availability and strengthening the Asia-Pacific competitive position in the global market.

Emerging Trends

Stronger Pull from Tubeless and Inner-Liner Tire Manufacturing

Modern tubeless tires depend on PIB-derived materials to retain air pressure and enhance safety over extended service life. The growth of electric vehicles has further raised performance expectations for tires, particularly in terms of rolling resistance and durability. Modified PIB grades support these needs by combining low gas permeability with improved processing flexibility, sustaining demand from tire producers.

Broader Role in Advanced Lubricant Formulations

PIB remains a key component in achieving stable viscosity across a wide range of operating conditions in automotive and industrial lubricants. As powertrains evolve toward hybrid and electric systems, fluids used in drivetrains and thermal management still require reliable thickening performance. This ongoing shift is keeping PIB relevant in next-generation lubricant design.

Rising Preference for Highly Reactive PIB Grades

Formulators are increasingly favoring highly reactive PIB due to its efficiency in producing fuel and lubricant additives with improved cleanliness and performance. Its ability to deliver results at lower dosage levels aligns well with tightening emission and efficiency standards. As a result, producers are steadily reorienting production toward higher-value, performance-optimized PIB variants.

Polyisobutylene Segmentation:

By Application

Tire Tubes

Adhesives and Sealants

Lubricants

Plasticizers

Fuel Additives

Electrical Insulation

Other Applications

By End-Use Industry

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Machinery

Construction and Building Materials

Food, Pharma, and Personal Care

Electrical and Electronics

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

France

Russia

Spain

Turkey

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Regional Perspective:

Asia-Pacific continues to lead global consumption, supported by expanding production capacity and strong demand from tires, lubricants, and adhesive manufacturers.

China remains the central growth engine due to its dominance in automotive and battery production.

India is emerging as a key manufacturing and export hub as investments in specialty and performance chemicals increase.

North America benefits from integrated petrochemical operations and cost-efficient feedstock availability, enabling steady supply to automotive and lubricant markets.

Europe’s focus is more technology-driven, with emphasis on high-performance and regulation-compliant PIB grades for advanced applications.

Polyisobutylene Industry Leadership Overview

AO GC Titan

BASF

Braskem

Chevron Oronite LLC

Daelim Co., Ltd

Dowpol Corporation

ENEOS Corporation

Infineum International Limited

INOES

Kemipex

Lubrizol Corporation

TPC Group

Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co.

