Polyisobutylene Market Forecast at 1.32 Mn Tons by 2031 with Automotive Segment Holding 46% Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

The polyisobutylene market is growing due to strong demand from adhesives and sealants, wider PIB use in inner-liner and tubeless tire compounds, and rising adoption in advanced lubricants. Increasing use of highly reactive PIB and emerging battery binder applications are further expanding its growth outlook.

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the polyisobutylene market is estimated at 1.12 million tons in 2026, up from 1.08 million tons in 2025, and expected to approach 1.32 million tons by 2031, at a 3.3% CAGR.  

Growth is supported by higher consumption in lubricant additives, adhesives, and tubeless tire applications, where PIB’s gas barrier performance and chemical stability are critical. The ongoing shift toward vehicle electrification is also boosting demand for advanced viscosity modifiers in fluids and thermal management systems, while stricter VOC regulations are encouraging wider use of PIB-based sealants. Meanwhile, new capacity additions in China and India are improving supply availability and strengthening the Asia-Pacific competitive position in the global market. 

Emerging Trends 

Stronger Pull from Tubeless and Inner-Liner Tire Manufacturing 
Modern tubeless tires depend on PIB-derived materials to retain air pressure and enhance safety over extended service life. The growth of electric vehicles has further raised performance expectations for tires, particularly in terms of rolling resistance and durability. Modified PIB grades support these needs by combining low gas permeability with improved processing flexibility, sustaining demand from tire producers. 

Broader Role in Advanced Lubricant Formulations 
PIB remains a key component in achieving stable viscosity across a wide range of operating conditions in automotive and industrial lubricants. As powertrains evolve toward hybrid and electric systems, fluids used in drivetrains and thermal management still require reliable thickening performance. This ongoing shift is keeping PIB relevant in next-generation lubricant design. 

Rising Preference for Highly Reactive PIB Grades 
Formulators are increasingly favoring highly reactive PIB due to its efficiency in producing fuel and lubricant additives with improved cleanliness and performance. Its ability to deliver results at lower dosage levels aligns well with tightening emission and efficiency standards. As a result, producers are steadily reorienting production toward higher-value, performance-optimized PIB variants. 

To explore comprehensive insights on polyisobutylene market size, detailed segmentation, and competitive strategies, read more about the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polyisobutylene-pib-market?utm_source=globenewswire 

Polyisobutylene Segmentation: 

By Application 

  • Tire Tubes 
  • Adhesives and Sealants 
  • Lubricants 
  • Plasticizers 
  • Fuel Additives 
  • Electrical Insulation 
  • Other Applications 

By End-Use Industry 

  • Automotive and Transportation 
  • Industrial Machinery 
  • Construction and Building Materials 
  • Food, Pharma, and Personal Care 
  • Electrical and Electronics 

By Geography 

Asia-Pacific 

  • China 
  • India 
  • Japan 
  • South Korea 
  • Malaysia 
  • Thailand 
  • Indonesia 
  • Vietnam 
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific 

North America 

  • United States 
  • Canada 
  • Mexico 

Europe 

  • Germany 
  • United Kingdom 
  • Italy 
  • France 
  • Russia 
  • Spain 
  • Turkey 
  • Nordic Countries 
  • Rest of Europe 

South America 

  • Brazil 
  • Argentina 
  • Colombia 
  • Rest of South America 

Middle East and Africa 

  • Saudi Arabia 
  • United Arab Emirates 
  • Qatar 
  • Egypt 
  • Nigeria 
  • South Africa 
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa 

Regional Perspective: 

  • Asia-Pacific continues to lead global consumption, supported by expanding production capacity and strong demand from tires, lubricants, and adhesive manufacturers.  
  • China remains the central growth engine due to its dominance in automotive and battery production. 
  • India is emerging as a key manufacturing and export hub as investments in specialty and performance chemicals increase. 
  • North America benefits from integrated petrochemical operations and cost-efficient feedstock availability, enabling steady supply to automotive and lubricant markets.  
  • Europe’s focus is more technology-driven, with emphasis on high-performance and regulation-compliant PIB grades for advanced applications.  

Explore Competitive Landscape Details: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/polyisobutylene-pib-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire  

Polyisobutylene Industry Leadership Overview 

  • AO GC Titan 
  • BASF 
  • Braskem 
  • Chevron Oronite LLC 
  • Daelim Co., Ltd 
  • Dowpol Corporation 
  • ENEOS Corporation 
  • Infineum International Limited 
  • INOES 
  • Kemipex 
  • Lubrizol Corporation 
  • TPC Group 
  • Zhejiang Shunda New Material Co. 

Recommended Reading