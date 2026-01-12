Brunswick Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2 Mt Grading 1.08% Li2O on Globex’s 3% GMR Royalty Claims

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders of the release by Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; Brunswick) of its maiden lithium resource on Globex’s Lac Escale Royalty claims (their Mirage project) in the James Bay area of Quebec. The resource is reported to be among the largest undeveloped hard rock lithium resources in the Americas.

Highlights from the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Globex’s Lac Escale Royalty Claims

Inferred resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O and 131ppm Ta2O5 (see Table 1) at a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2OEq for total contained lithia in excess of 550,000 tonnes.

(see Table 1) at a cut-off grade of 0.5% Li2OEq for total contained lithia in excess of 550,000 tonnes. Additional Exploration Target of 40Mt to 50Mt grading between 0.80% and 1.10% Li2O and 120ppm and 145ppm Ta2O5 indicating a significant opportunity for continued near-term growth at Mirage. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource according to Brunswick.

grading between 0.80% and 1.10% Li2O and 120ppm and 145ppm Ta2O5 indicating a significant opportunity for continued near-term growth at Mirage. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource according to Brunswick. The maiden resource and Exploration Target are confined to a core area measuring approximately 1.5 by 3.0 kilometers. Substantial exploration potential exists both across this area, as seen in the Exploration Target, and further along strike, throughout the rest of the property where lithium mineralization is observed up to 3.5km from the MRE area.

Substantial exploration potential exists both across this area, as seen in the Exploration Target, and further along strike, throughout the rest of the property where lithium mineralization is observed up to 3.5km from the MRE area. Over 70% of the MRE is contained within five dykes found above a vertical depth of 150 meters from surface , all of which remain open in several directions.

, all of which remain open in several directions. Metallurgical test work demonstrates the potential for a dense media separation (“DMS”) only processing flowsheet, producing a high-quality concentrate.

demonstrates the potential for a dense media separation (“DMS”) only processing flowsheet, producing a high-quality concentrate. The maiden MRE and Exploration Target were estimated after only 23,626 meters of drilling and 62 channel samples, significantly less than its peer group and similar projects.

significantly less than its peer group and similar projects. The MRE was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 standards by PLR Resource Inc. and Synectiq Inc.





Mirage (Lac Escale) Project Deposit In Pit Mineral Resource Estimate





Important Notes as Regards the Calculation of the Inferred Resource Estimate:

The independent qualified persons for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 guidelines, is Pierre Luc Richard, P.Geo., of PLR Resources Inc., with contributions from Patrick Frenette, P.Eng., of Synectiq Inc. for cut-off grade estimation and open pit optimization.

These Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves as they have no demonstrated economic viability. No economic evaluation of these Mineral Resources has been produced. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Resources in this MRE are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient drilling to define these Inferred Resources as Indicated. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated category with continued drilling.

The Qualified Persons are not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, marketing or other relevant issues that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Calculations used metric units (metres, tonnes). Metal contents in the above table are presented in percentages, part per million (gram per tonne) and tonnes. Metric tonnage was rounded, and any discrepancies in total amounts are due to rounding errors.

CIM definitions and guidelines for Mineral Resource Estimates have been followed.

Resources are presented as undiluted and in situ for the open-pit scenario within 5m x 5m x 5m blocks. The constraining pit shell was developed using overall pit slopes of 53 degrees. The pit optimization to develop the mineral resource-constraining pit shell was done using the pseudoflow algorithm in Deswik software.

The MRE wireframe was prepared using Leapfrog Edge v.2025.1.1 and is based on 132 drill holes and four trenches, totaling 23,626 meters and 8,288 assays. The cut-off date for the drill hole database was December 9, 2025.

Composites of one metre were created inside the mineralization domains. High-grade capping was done on the composited assay data. Depending on individual statistical study for each zone, composites were capped between 1.50% Li2O and 4.50% Li2O and between 200ppm Ta2O5 and 900ppm Ta2O5.

Pit constrained Mineral Resource for the base case is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.50% Li2OEq. The cut-off grades may be re-evaluated in the future based on prevailing market conditions and costs. A ratio Ta2O5 to Li2O of 0.00008658 (based on selling price, recoveries and other variables) was used to obtain the Li2OEq grade used in the cut-off.

Specific gravity values were estimated using data available in the drill hole database. Density values were interpolated when data was sufficient to do so, and completed with fixed values. Density values between 2.57 g/cm3 and 2.90 g/cm3 were applied to the model for different domains and 2.00 g/cm3 for overburden.

Grade model resource estimation was calculated from drill hole data using an Ordinary Kriging interpolation method in a sub-blocked model using blocks measuring 5m x 5m x 5m in size and sub-blocks down to 0.625m x 0.625m x 0.625m. Ordinary kriging (OK), inverse square distance (ID2), Nearest neighbour (NN) interpolation methods were tested, resulting in no material difference in the Mineral Resource Estimates.

The Inferred Mineral Resource categories are constrained to areas where drill spacing is less than 150 metres and show reasonable geological and grade continuity. Cookie cutters were used to define categories based on the above parameters.

Effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is January 7, 2026.

3D View of the Resource Estimate at the Mirage Project (Lac Escale Claims) – Looking North





The Brunswick press release dated January 8, 2025, expands further on the resource pit shell parameters including mining costs per tonne and recoveries for Li2O and Ta2O5 and includes the Globex 3% GMR as one of the Parameters reaching the maiden MRE. We suggest readers looking for more detail on the MRE or on the Exploration Target potential identified, click here to read the Brunswick press release dated January 8, 2026.

Globex is pleased with the progress on this project by Brunswick and looks forward to its continued development. Brunswick stated that it is currently planning its next drill campaign for the Mirage Project and that program will focus on continued exploration efforts on the core area and across the entire length of the project. It should be noted that very little exploration work has been completed outside the current MRE. The exploration plan for 2026 will be released as soon as it is complete.

This press release was written by David Christie, P. Geo. (AGO), President and COO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95 For further information, contact: David Christie, P.Geo.

President and COO

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.

120 Carlton Street, Unit 219

Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5A 4K2

Tel.: 819.797.5242

Fax: 819.797.1470

info@globexmining.com

www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b30cf011-f80e-4981-8688-692a15496564

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2dbfcdf-aec1-4564-9699-f49f0aee6ddf