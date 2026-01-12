Golden Frog Launches Acebet, a New Crypto-Based Online Gaming Platform

New York, NY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Golden Frog is excited to introduce Acebet, an online crypto gaming platform built on advanced blockchain infrastructure. Acebet delivers a seamless blend of casino action, sports betting, and innovative digital features in one unified ecosystem.



With intuitive navigation, fast onboarding, and seamless gameplay, Acebet prioritises ease of use above everything. Fast deposits, quick loading, and responsive support ensure a smooth user experience. Acebet also introduces Chat Rain, a social feature that randomly drops crypto rewards to active users in the chat, fostering a lively, community-driven gaming atmosphere.



Golden Frog says that Acebet reflects the evolving expectations of online players. The company explains that Acebet was developed to reflect the evolving expectations of digital users who value speed, security, global accessibility, and transparency. According to Golden Frog, Acebet demonstrates the company’s vision of merging high-level technology with a user-centred gaming experience.



Acebet launches with more than 2,000 casino titles, including slots, table games, card games, and exclusive in-house content. The platform includes modern video slots, classic reel games, table games, card variations, and exclusive in-house content crafted to meet the expectations of both casual users and experienced players.



This broad portfolio ensures that new users immediately find familiar favourites while long-term players can continue discovering fresh experiences. The platform also features Acebet Originals, offering unique games that many competitors don’t provide.



Acebet integrates provably fair technology, allowing players to verify game outcomes using cryptographic hash seeds independently. This creates a fully transparent environment where fairness is not only promised but demonstrable and auditable.



Through its live casino features, Acebet brings professional dealers, real-time interaction, and high-definition streaming together in a refined digital environment. The live casino brings professional dealers, real-time interaction, and high-definition streams in a digital environment inspired by physical casino play.



Acebet introduces a series of next-generation features designed to enhance transparency, performance, and overall player experience. Key advantages include:

Fast crypto withdrawals, typically completed within 10–15 minutes with no unnecessary delays or unexpected verification holds.

Web3 wallet compatibility, supporting Phantom, Solflare, Coinbase Wallet, Trust Wallet, and more.

Extensive cryptocurrency support, including BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, major stablecoins, and other leading assets.

Low-margin sportsbook, providing more competitive odds and improved payout potential.

Gameplay and Experience Advantages:

Acebet Originals, featuring exclusive in-house games like plinko and craps, are rarely found on other platforms.

Massive game variety, including 1,600+ slots, live dealer blackjack, roulette, poker, and niche sports markets such as esports and horse racing.

Robust promotions and loyalty rewards, including a 1 percent match welcome bonus, weekly races, a $1 signup bonus, and scaling rakeback.

Optimised user interface, offering smooth navigation, fast loading, refined visuals, and lag-free performance on live tables.

24/7 live customer support for instant assistance.

Acebet invites players to visit its new online crypto gaming platform at https://acebet.com today.



About Acebet



As the gaming industry adopts blockchain technology, Acebet positions itself as a modern alternative to traditional online casinos. The platform is crafted to appeal to users who seek a modern alternative to traditional online casinos and platforms limited by conventional payment systems.



More Information



To learn more about Acebet and its new online crypto gaming platform, please visit the website at acebet.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/golden-frog-launches-acebet-a-new-crypto-based-online-gaming-platform/