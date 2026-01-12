New Survey From Modulate Shows Voice Fraud Now a Top Enterprise Risk

BOSTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modulate , the conversational voice intelligence company, today released findings from its latest survey, “The State of Voice-Based Fraud 2026: How Finance and Retail Leaders Are Fighting Back,” revealing that voice fraud has intensified into a boardroom-level concern. While nearly all survey respondents self-reported that their organizations are operationally mature in addressing voice fraud, in reality, many are still unsure how to address these threats effectively and remain vulnerable to increasingly sophisticated AI-generated attacks.

Customer Experience as a Key Factor

Customer friction has emerged as a hidden cost of fraud prevention. Nearly half (44%) of respondents cited complaints about cumbersome verification processes as the most pressing consequence of fraud measures, with 39% noting increased call center volume and 38% reporting lost customer trust. Organizations are increasingly adopting costly layered approaches, combining employee training, callback verification, and real-time AI voice analysis to protect both customers and operations.

Voice Fraud Moves to the Top of Enterprise Risk Agendas

According to the survey, 91% of respondents plan to increase spending on voice fraud prevention over the next 12 months, and 71% described their approach as “advanced and continuously evolving.” Even with increased investment and advanced fraud detection, customer impersonation remains a top concern, cited by 55% of respondents. The results highlight a shift from a basic awareness to strategic risk management, with organizations balancing prevention, efficiency, and customer experience.

“Voice fraud is no longer a peripheral security issue. It’s a critical enterprise risk that impacts both a company’s bottom line and customer trust,” said Mike Pappas, CEO of Modulate. “Our survey findings show organizations recognize the importance of voice-native solutions and are investing accordingly. Fraudsters are getting cleverer around using background noise to "mask" synthetic giveaways — only companies like Modulate with a rich understanding of real-world noise as well as synthetic audio can reliably prevent such tactics.”

The ROI Case for Automated Detection

The survey underscores the operational burden of voice fraud: nearly 8 in 10 of respondents spend upwards of 200 hours annually investigating suspected incidents. The majority of respondents say the average cost of a single successful attack is between $5,000 and $25,000, with 20% of respondents between $25,000 to $100,000 per fraud incident. Nearly 40% of organizations plan significant investment in new voice fraud detection technologies in the next year.

“In 2026, the real differentiator won’t just be spotting synthetic voices — it will be proving authenticity in real time without slowing customers down,” said Carter Huffman, CTO of Modulate. “Deepfakes are evolving faster than traditional defenses can keep up, and organizations need verification systems that adapt just as quickly. The next generation of AI-driven voice intelligence will shift from reactive detection to continuous, adaptive protection that strengthens security while keeping interactions seamless.”

Deepfake Threats and AI-Driven Verification

Voice fraud is becoming increasingly sophisticated, with deepfake and synthetic-voice attacks becoming more common. While 97% of survey respondents are aware of AI-based voice-fraud detection tools and two-thirds are actively evaluating them, nearly half are not confident in their detection capabilities. Modulate’s survey reveals a critical gap between perceived readiness and actual threat resilience, emphasizing the need for validated, real-world solutions.

The results reveal a world aware of the threat of voice fraud but still outpaced by it. Rising deepfake activity, growing investigative workloads, and persistent customer friction signal that voice fraud will remain a defining security challenge heading into 2026. For more information and to view the full report, visit modulate.ai .

Methodology

Modulate conducted an online survey, in collaboration with Industry Dive, of 154 U.S. based professionals across key industries that rely on customer interaction and risk management in September, 2025. Respondents were screened based on title and company size from industries including: Retail and eCommerce; Banking and Credit Unions; Insurance; and Supply Chain and Logistics.

About Modulate

Modulate , founded by MIT alumni, builds AI-enabled conversational voice intelligence technology that combats online toxicity, fraud, and digital harms, elevating the health, safety, and trust of online communication. The Modulate platform empowers community teams at Fortune 500 companies and leading organizations like Activision, Riot Games, Rockstar, and Rec Room to protect their tens of millions of users by proactively creating safer, more trustworthy interactions across every voice channel.

Visit Modulate at modulate.ai to learn more

