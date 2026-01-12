TruStage™ Names Stephanie Bush, Mandy Fields to Board of Directors

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStage™, a financially strong insurance and financial services provider, announced today the appointment of Stephanie Bush and Mandy Fields to its Board of Directors.

“Stephanie and Mandy bring outstanding leadership, innovative mindsets and, respectively, a deep expertise in the insurance industry and finance,” said Terrance Williams, president and CEO of TruStage. “Their strong history of success and vision for the future will be impactful as we advance on our journey toward making brighter financial futures accessible to all.”

Bush has more than 35 years of experience in the insurance industry, most recently as the executive vice president and head of small commercial and personal lines insurance at The Hartford. She led an $8B portfolio, driving digital transformation and AI innovation. Bush is known for guiding companies through market disruption, expanding distribution channels and leveraging data-driven insights to enhance business performance.

Fields is the Chief Financial Officer of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., which has delivered 27 quarters of topline growth, across net-sales and market-share growth. With leadership roles at BevMo!, Safeway and Albertstons and a board role at Allbirds during the company’s IPO, Fields brings deep expertise in financial oversight, marketing investment and digital engagement.

“I am excited to be a part of TruStage's mission as a Board Director because it aligns deeply with my belief in the power of financial services to improve lives,” said Bush. “TruStage's commitment to serving credit unions and advancing financial inclusion reflects a purpose-driven approach that puts people at the center of decision-making. I am so impressed with TruStage’s focus on innovation, long-term sustainability and member impact, while staying true to its cooperative roots.”

“TruStage is uniquely positioned to help solve challenges at every stage of a consumer’s life and make them feel more secure about their financial future,” said Fields. “Making a brighter financial future accessible to all is fundamental to elevating both the economy and the community. I’m especially excited to see TruStage tap into the younger consumer, those just getting started on their financial journeys, and provide products that will set them up for a lifetime of success.”

Bush and Fields will replace board members Angela Owens and Janet Whitehouse, who will retire from the board later this year. Owens and Whitehouse each served for more than a decade, both serving as committee chairs and board vice chair during their tenure.

“Angie and Janet have both provided invaluable leadership that has helped shape the strategy of our organization. I thank them for their guidance, leadership and support,” said Williams.

