Love at First Bite! Great American Cookies Introduces New Cookie Cakes for Valentine’s Day

Iconic Dessert Brand Shares the Love with Two New Flavors Inspired by Popular Cookies

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great American Cookies, home of the Original Cookie Cake and owned by FAT Brands Inc., is sweetening the season of love with two all-new Cookie Cake flavors. Available now at participating locations through Feb. 15, fans can enjoy the debut of the Red Velvet Cookie Cake and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Cake, transforming two classic Cookie flavors into shareable Cookie Cakes.

Both new flavors, in addition to the brand's classic Original Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake, are also offered in a festive heart shape, a Valentine’s Day staple for fans looking to make an extra-sweet statement. Each Cookie Cake can be customized with seasonal designs and charming Valentine’s Day messages, from playful to sentimental and everything in between. Guests can also choose from a variety of decorated Cookies and assorted Cookie platters, perfect for every celebration.

For even more sweets, guests visiting co-branded Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery locations can fall in love with its Red Velvet Cake Ice Cream, paired with always free mix-ins.

“Valentine’s Day is a highlight of the year for us and our fans, which is why we elevated our celebrations by turning our fan-favorite Cookie flavors into signature Cookie Cakes,” said Katie Thoms, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Quick Service Division. “Our new Red Velvet and Strawberry Crinkle Cookie Cakes, in addition to our wide variety of other popular seasonal offerings, provide endless ways for our guests to share the love.”

For more information on Great American Cookies, visit www.greatamericancookies.com. For more information on Marble Slab Creamery, visit www.marbleslab.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit fatbrands.com.

About Great American Cookies

Founded on a family chocolate chip cookie recipe in 1977, Great American Cookies believes that pure, simple delight is part of living a full life. Serving the Original Cookie Cake, fresh baked cookies in a variety of flavors, brownies, and Double Doozies™, we promise to treat you to bites of bliss that prove how sweet life can be. With more than 400 bakeries across the country and internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Saudi Arabia, and treats available to ship right to your door, the sweet spot is always close to home. For more information, visit www.greatamericancookies.com.

About Marble Slab Creamery

Since dreaming up the frozen slab technique and serving fresh homemade, small-batch Ice Cream in-store since 1983, Marble Slab Creamery has always known how to dream big. We sprinkle our customers with imagination and promise to inspire with infinite ice cream possibilities to feed your curiosity and capture cravings. With our free unlimited Mix-in philosophy, delicious Ice Cream and Shakes in a variety of flavors, hand-rolled waffle cones, and Ice Cream Cakes, imagination has no limits. Today, Marble Slab Creamery is enjoyed by consumers across the globe with locations in Bahrain, Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Puerto Rico, and the United States. For more information, visit www.marbleslab.com.

