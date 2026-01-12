Tenable Named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced it has been recognized as one of only two vendors recognized as a 2025 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’: Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs). Based solely on end-user reviews, Tenable credits this Customers' Choice distinction to its strong customer advocacy and satisfaction, with a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating and 88% willingness to recommend based on 71 reviews as of October 2025.

Tenable is the leader in Exposure Management, where cloud security is a critical pillar. In a market saturated with fragmented point solutions, customers value the Tenable One platform for breaking down security silos and unifying visibility, insight and action across cloud, AI, IT, identity, OT and beyond. Validated by consistent customer satisfaction, Tenable has proven that a unified exposure management approach leads to better security outcomes.

“There is no greater validation to us than the voice of our customers,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “We believe this recognition is indicative of the deep trust our customers place in Tenable to exceed their expectations and deliver unmatched value to close critical gaps before they become breaches.”

According to the "Voice of the Customer" report, vendors placed in the upper-right “Customers’ Choice” quadrant of the “Voice of the Customer” have scores that meet or exceed the market average

for both axes (User Interest and Adoption, and Overall Experience). Below is a sample of Tenable customer reviews in the CNAPP Category:

"Our overall experience with Tenable has been excellent. Their CNAPP and Cloud Security solutions provide deep visibility across our cloud infrastructure environments and integrate smoothly into our existing workflows. The platform's insights and automation have significantly improved how we manage vulnerabilities and compliance. Additionally, Tenable's sales and account management teams have been outstanding: responsive, knowledgeable, and genuinely invested in our success." IT Security & Risk Management Associate in the Software Industry

"Tenable Cloud Security is extremely easy to set up and use. The UI is intuitive, and you don't have to try to find where things are as the layout is logical and professional. The implementation was a few clicks away and it natively authenticated to our existing Tenable One platform. We are also able to pull in data from the cloud portion into exposure management which makes it easy to see all our assets in one view. I really like the ‘If you only have 5 mins’ and the ‘Toxic combinations.’ It makes remediation efforts more focused." Director, IT Security and Risk Management, Banking Industry

"Tenable is a leading tool, constantly updated, at the forefront, with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface." Chief Information Security Officer, Retail

"It offers clear insights and strong protection for cloud environments. The interface is intuitive, setup is straightforward, and reporting is detailed." IT Security & Risk Management Associate in the Software Industry

More information on the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform is available at: https://www.tenable.com/products/ .

Gartner defines Cloud-Native Application Protection Platforms (CNAPPs) as a unified and tightly integrated set of security and compliance capabilities, designed to protect cloud-native infrastructure and applications. CNAPPs incorporate an integrated set of proactive and reactive security capabilities, including artifact scanning, security guardrails, configuration and compliance management, risk detection and prioritization, and behavioral analytics.

Gartner Peer Insights recognizes vendors who meet or exceed the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption scores through a Customers’ Choice distinction. Vendors in this quadrant are rated for sales experience, deployment experience, support experience and product capabilities.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for approximately 44,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com.