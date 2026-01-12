Miss Florida USA Lou Schieffelin Named Brand Ambassador for Food for the Hungry to Advance Girls’ Education and Women’s Futures

Phoenix, Arizona, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food for the Hungry , a global humanitarian and development nonprofit, has named Miss Florida USA, Lou Schieffelin, as its newest Brand Ambassador. Lou comes onboard to amplify the organization’s global efforts of unlocking unstoppable futures for girls and women through education, economic opportunity, and community-led solutions.

In her new role as Miss Florida USA, Schieffelin will advocate for Food for the Hungry’s child sponsorship program across Latin America and elevate women-centered initiatives that help families thrive, with a particular focus on Peru.

Schieffelin recently traveled to Peru with Food for the Hungry, where she witnessed firsthand how local women are driving change in their communities. Her commitment is deeply personal: she is sponsoring a young girl in Peru named Dana, an experience that has shown her how sustained support can transform a child’s life.

“Women are the cornerstones of community, so when we support young girls, we are bolstering the next generation of mothers, caretakers, entrepreneurs, and the hearts behind a village,” said Schieffelin. “Traveling to Peru to meet my sponsored child, Dana, was one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. What began as a relationship through letters became beautifully real the moment we met face to face, reminding me that sponsorship is not just support, but connection, dignity, and love in action.”

“Lou brings both authenticity and conviction to this role,” said Juliana Pierossi, Chief Development Officer at Food for the Hungry. “She has seen firsthand how investing in girls and women strengthens entire communities. As a Brand Ambassador, she will help us invite more people to be part of this work in a way that is relational, respectful, and rooted in long-term change.”

Through this partnership with the Miss Florida USA Organization, Lou Schieffelin will encourage supporters to take part in Food for the Hungry’s mission by investing in girls, women, and families across Latin America. Every opportunity gives supporters a tangible way to strengthen communities today while empowering girls to thrive tomorrow.

“Lou exemplifies the heart of what Miss Florida USA stands for – purpose, leadership, and service,” said Jaclyn N. Stapp, State Director & Executive Producer of Miss Florida USA. “We are proud to support her partnership with Food for the Hungry as she uses her platform to uplift gifts and women and create meaningful, lasting impact.”

Food for the Hungry’s child sponsorship model is designed for the long term, helping children access education, health and nutrition support, and essential life skills so they can build unstoppable futures.

Supporters can also engage with women-led programs in Peru and Guatemala. In Peru, Food for the Hungry partners with women-led communal kitchens that serve as vital safety nets, with the current intervention directly supporting 1,200 people and indirectly benefiting up to 3,000 household members across peri-urban Lima. In Guatemala, Food for the Hungry supports savings groups and women entrepreneurs, helping women stabilize household income, grow small businesses, and reinvest in their children’s education, health, and wellbeing.

By sponsoring a child, contributing to women-led programs, or supporting community initiatives, sponsors and donors can make a lasting difference by helping families thrive today while empowering the next generation to reach their full potential.

To learn more about child sponsorship and how to support women- and community-led programs with Food for the Hungry, visit www.fh.org

###

About Miss Florida USA

The Miss Florida USA Organization empowers young women to lead with confidence, purpose, and service. Through competition, community engagement, and leadership development, the organization provides a platform for titleholders to amplify causes they are passionate about while preparing them for success on the national and global stage. For more information, visit www.missfloridausa.com .

About Food for the Hungry