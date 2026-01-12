Cheerios Celebrates 28 Years with Team Canada by Bringing Athlete Dreams Full Circle

TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheerios is kicking off its Full Circle campaign in the lead-up to Milano Cortina 2026, celebrating nearly 30 years of supporting Team Canada and featuring Canadian athletes on its iconic cereal packaging. This year, the brand is inviting Canadians to reconnect with the dreams and memories that unite us on the road to the Winter Games —starting at the breakfast table.

At the centre of the campaign is a new national TV spot highlighting Marie-Philip Poulin’s personal journey: from a young girl watching her hockey heroes win gold, to becoming the very icon inspiring a new generation.

“My dream of playing for Team Canada started during the 2002 Olympic Games: the first time I saw women’s hockey on TV,” said Poulin, captain of Canada’s National Women’s Hockey Team and three-time Olympic gold medalist. “I remember seeing my idols on the Cheerios packaging, then watching the Canadian Women’s team win the gold. That moment showed me what was possible. Nearly 25 years later, I still remember the pride I felt, and being on the box now is incredibly special.”

“For 28 years, Cheerios and General Mills have proudly championed Team Canada, turning breakfast and our iconic cereal boxes into a daily source of inspiration,” said Jenny Chiasson, Director of Creative & Marketing Excellence, General Mills Canada. “This campaign reflects a connection that’s deeply rooted in Canadian families — a powerful story few brands can truly tell. Our Full Circle campaign is especially meaningful this year, as it celebrates athletes like Marie-Philip Poulin who grew up inspired by these very moments, and are now passing that spark on to a new generation. It’s about honouring the full journey, not just the podium — and the ripple effect of dreams fulfilled.”

The campaign features three additional standout Olympians and Paralympians: Mark Arendz (Para Nordic Skiing), and Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps (Figure Skating). Each athlete appears on Cheerios’ collectable packaging, joining a long tradition of Canadian champions who have graced the box.

“Being part of this campaign is more than a personal milestone, it’s about broadening the story of what Canadian athletic excellence looks like,” said Arendz. “The Paralympic journey is full of resilience and drive, and seeing it reflected on something as iconic as Cheerios packaging shows young Canadians that greatness comes in many forms, and their dreams belong here too.”



As momentum builds toward Milano Cortina 2026, Cheerios is rallying Canadians with a nationwide campaign that includes a cereal exclusive broadcast partnership with CBC and SRC, OOH digital displays, a national TV spot and influencer content. Cheerios is also activating across TikTok and Instagram at @CheeriosCA. Commemorative packaging featuring this year’s athlete roster are now available at grocery stores nationwide, letting Canadians take home a piece of Olympic and Paralympic pride.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to boldly build its brands, relentlessly innovate, unleash its scale and stand for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands in Canada includes household names like Cheerios, Nature Valley, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker and Oatmeal Crisp. Established in 1954, General Mills Canada Corporation is based in Mississauga, Ontario, and is a proud and long-time supporter of United Way and Team Canada Olympic and Paralympic Athletes.

