DigitalNet.ai Appoints Gracie Pereira as Executive Vice President – Cybersecurity to Strengthen Leadership and Accelerate ATLAS and JanusAI Growth

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigitalNet.ai today announced the appointment of Gracie Pereira as Executive Vice President – Cybersecurity, strengthening the company’s executive leadership as it continues to advance its enterprise AI platform, JanusAI, and its autonomous cybersecurity solution, ATLAS.

Pereira is a strategic cybersecurity executive with 20+ years of experience leading enterprise security transformation, cloud modernization, and regulatory risk programs across highly regulated industries, most notably global financial services. Her career includes senior leadership roles at Accenture, PwC, KPMG, and Bank of New York Mellon, where she built and scaled high-growth security practices, advised boards and C-suites, and delivered measurable outcomes in Zero Trust, cloud security, vulnerability management, incident response, and regulatory compliance.

At DigitalNet.ai, Pereira will play a central role in strengthening the cybersecurity posture and market positioning of ATLAS, an AI-driven, autonomous cyber defense platform powered by JanusAI’s agentic architecture. Her deep expertise in Zero Trust architecture, regulatory frameworks (including NIST, FFIEC, PCI DSS, GDPR, and emerging post-quantum requirements), and automation-first security operations directly aligns with ATLAS’s mission: shifting enterprises from reactive, tool-sprawled security models to predictive, continuously learning cyber defense.

“Gracie’s background is exactly what the market is demanding right now, cybersecurity leadership that understands both enterprise risk and how to operationalize advanced technologies at scale,” said Ken Bajaj, CEO of DigitalNet.ai. “Her experience building and governing large-scale security programs across financial services and regulated environments will significantly accelerate how ATLAS and JanusAI deliver autonomous threat detection, Zero Trust enforcement, and compliance-ready governance for our clients.”

Throughout her career, Pereira has led multi-year transformations that reduced incident response times by up to 45%, improved vulnerability remediation, and grew cybersecurity businesses from tens of millions to well over $100 million in revenue. She is widely recognized as a thought leader in Zero Trust, Responsible AI, and post-quantum cryptography, and is a frequent speaker at industry forums including FS-ISAC and IEEE. She is also an IEEE Senior Member and holds credentials including CCIE (Security), AWS Cloud Practitioner, and GRC certifications.

“DigitalNet.ai is building something fundamentally different in cybersecurity,” said Gracie Pereira, Executive Vice President – Cybersecurity of DigitalNet.ai. “ATLAS, powered by JanusAI, moves beyond dashboards and alerts to deliver autonomous, intelligence-driven cyber defense that can reason, learn, and act at machine speed, while still meeting the governance and regulatory expectations of boards and regulators. I’m excited to help scale this capability and bring a new level of resilience and confidence to enterprises facing increasingly sophisticated threats.”





Pereira’s appointment underscores DigitalNet.ai’s continued investment in executive leadership that bridges deep cybersecurity domain expertise with next-generation AI platforms. As organizations confront AI-accelerated attacks, regulatory pressure, and talent scarcity, her leadership will help ensure ATLAS and JanusAI deliver secure, auditable, and enterprise-ready autonomous intelligence.

About DigitalNet.ai

DigitalNet.ai is an enterprise AI enablement leader delivering end-to-end solutions for commercial and government clients. Through its proprietary JanusAI™ agentic platform and advanced cybersecurity offerings such as ATLAS, DigitalNet.ai empowers organizations to deploy secure, scalable, and continuously learning AI across mission-critical environments. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, DigitalNet.ai operates globally across the United States, Asia, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.digitalnet.ai.

