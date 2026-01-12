Edible Garden’s Award-Winning Kick. Sports Nutrition Now Available on Walmart.com

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that its award-winning Kick. Sports Nutrition product line is now available on Walmart.com, significantly expanding national access to the brand and advancing the Company’s growing omnichannel distribution strategy.

Kick. Sports Nutrition is Edible Garden’s premium performance line designed for athletes and active consumers seeking straightforward, better-for-you nutrition. Recently recognized as the 2025 Sports Nutrition Product of the Year by the Mindful Awards, Kick. is built around purposeful formulations that prioritize efficacy, taste, and digestibility. The product lineup includes whey and plant-based proteins, pre- and post-workout formulas, and hydration-energy blends developed to support daily training, recovery, and active lifestyles. Each product is formulated to integrate easily into existing routines—without artificial colors, unnecessary fillers, or overly complex ingredient stacks—reflecting the brand’s focus on clarity, functionality, and real-world usability under Edible Garden’s Farm to Formula® approach.

Walmart’s expansive digital marketplace reaches millions of consumers nationwide and plays a significant role in how shoppers discover and purchase everyday health and nutrition products. Walmart.com emphasizes accessibility, value, and convenience at scale, making it a powerful platform for brands focused on practical performance and broad consumer appeal. The availability of Kick. Sports Nutrition on Walmart.com reflects Edible Garden’s focus on expanding access to clean, functional sports nutrition solutions while supporting consistent brand exposure across one of the most widely used retail ecosystems in the country.

“Making Kick. available on Walmart.com is an important step in our mission to remove barriers between consumers and clean, effective sports nutrition,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Walmart’s unmatched reach and everyday relevance allow us to introduce Kick. to a broader audience that values performance, transparency, and convenience, without compromising on product integrity. This launch builds on the momentum we have generated through recent distribution gains, including international availability at PriceSmart warehouse clubs, expanded e-commerce reach through Amazon, and continued growth across domestic retail channels. Rather than chasing short-term trends, we are focused on building a durable, trusted brand and scaling Kick. thoughtfully as part of our long-term strategy to develop value-added consumer brands alongside our core environment agriculture products.”

For more information on Kick. Sports Nutrition, visit www.walmart.com and search “Kick Sports Nutrition,” or learn more at www.kicksportsnutrition.net.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

