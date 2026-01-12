Qued Deploys AI-Powered Voice Scheduling for Diel-Jerue to Modernize Logistics Operations

BROADLANDS, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qued, a leader in automated appointment scheduling solutions for supply chain and logistics companies, today announced that Diel-Jerue, a national refrigerated and dry goods transportation provider, has adopted Qued’s AI-powered voice scheduling capability. The deployment brings AI-driven appointment scheduling into live, high-volume production, delivering measurable efficiency gains across Diel-Jerue’s logistics operations.

Appointment scheduling in transportation is highly manual and time-consuming, often requiring teams to navigate phone trees, inconsistent processes, and facility-specific rules. Qued’s AI voice scheduling was designed to eliminate this friction by automating phone-based scheduling without disrupting existing workflows. Achieving that goal required training the AI to reliably manage the variability of real-world conversations, including differences in speech patterns, accents, pacing, and frequent requests for clarification. This nuanced capability is what led Diel-Jerue to select Qued for scheduling.

As Qued’s first AI voice scheduling customer, Diel-Jerue partnered closely with Qued by deploying the technology in a live, high-volume production environment. This real-world use allowed Qued to validate, refine, and scale the solution to meet the demands of complex, enterprise transportation scheduling.

Operating at scale, the solution went from concept to production with Diel-Jerue in under 90 days, now delivering the following results:

More than 90% of eligible voice scheduling automated

Approximately 60 hours per week of manual scheduling work eliminated

Around 7,000 appointments scheduled per month across more than 350 facilities



"Qued’s voice scheduling provides a level of productivity that would be difficult to achieve with our previous manual process," said John Warrington, director of information solutions at Diel-Jerue. “On our first fully automated load, most appointments were scheduled within minutes, allowing teams that fully leverage Qued to stay focused on their core priorities: growing revenue, securing capacity, and monitoring market changes.”

Qued's voice scheduling system modernizes logistics by integrating directly with Diel-Jerue's McLeod TMS. This integration automatically pulls load details and contact information, allowing schedulers to operate within their existing workflow while Qued handles automated outbound calls, callbacks, and appointment confirmations. By intelligently selecting the best communication method, either by phone or email, Qued removes the burden of manual calls and follow-ups. This efficiency enables operations teams to focus on higher-value work, such as customer service, capacity planning, and revenue growth.

As shippers increasingly expect carriers to demonstrate reliable appointment scheduling and compliance with service-level requirements, Qued’s AI voice scheduling provides a practical, scalable solution. The partnership with Diel-Jerue demonstrates how targeted automation can turn scheduling into a competitive advantage rather than an operational bottleneck.

About Qued

Qued is a cloud-based, AI-powered smart workflow automation platform transforming load appointment scheduling for brokers, 3PLs, and carriers. By automating the scheduling process, Qued eliminates manual work, simplifies multi-stop load appointments, and ensures seamless coordination across the supply chain, improving both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit www.qued.com or contact us at contact.us@qued.com. Schedule a demo here.

About Diel-Jerue Brokerage

Diel-Jerue Brokerage is a Florida based, full service logistic company which provides a spectrum of value added solutions utilizing company-owned assets and brokerage capacity.

We are experts in multi-pick, multi-stop truck loads. Our dedicated foliage division specializes in the sensitive, climate controlled environment of the tropical foliage industry as well as produce and other perishable, time-sensitive deliveries.

