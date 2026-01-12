Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration and Partnership with Spear Bio for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Spear Bio, a biotechnology company pioneering wash-free ultrasensitive immunoassay technology, to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. This collaboration will enhance this unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of clinical cognitive conditions, MRI and PET images as well as numerous races and ethnicities to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

The Bio-Hermes-002 study collects data reflecting the performance of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to assess, diagnose or predict the presence of a variety of pathologies associated with Alzheimer’s Disease and related dementias including amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

In Bio-Hermes-002, Spear Bio will provide results of blood-based biomarker analysis using its SPEAR UltraDetect™ assay platform that offers attomolar sensitivity from 1µ diluted sample and superior specificity of homogenous wash-free format in an effort to change the paradigm of early-stage disease diagnostics and monitoring for Bio-Hermes-002, building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001.

“We’re proud to have Spear Bio as a valued partner in the Bio-Hermes-002 study,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “Their technology platform is consistent with our goal to catalyze and scale early-stage disease diagnostics and monitoring, thereby transforming how we treat patients and conduct clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. By advancing biomarker detection, we hope to accelerate meaningful progress for individuals and families affected by these conditions."

Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Gates Ventures Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access, and analyze data across multiple platforms.

Spear Bio joins a list of industry leaders who are partners in this study, including Biogen and Eli Lilly and Company, IXICO, and Roche along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Alamar Biosciences , Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics--a Quanterix brand, Sunbird Bio, and ViewMind.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/.

Contact: media@globalalzplatform.org

About the Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation (GAP):

The international nonprofit Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer’s treatments and other neurological therapies with a commitment to lowering the cost and improving the efficacy of ADRD clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting the use of state-of-the-art biomarker technology and inclusivity in research studies, as well as celebrating the citizen scientists who make research possible.

About Spear Bio

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts, Spear Bio is dedicated to its mission of revolutionizing biomarker research and diagnostics through innovation and accessibility. Leveraging its unique homogeneous wash-free assay format, SPEAR technology consistently delivers highly sensitive and precise protein measurements. Through its strategic distribution partnership with Bio-Techne, Spear Bio is extending the reach of its platform to researchers worldwide, ensuring that breakthrough assay performance is accessible where it’s needed most. Spear Bio envisions a future where high-performance assays democratize access to critical insights, accelerating progress in research and medicine worldwide.