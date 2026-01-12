Processa Pharmaceuticals to Attend 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Next Generation Cancer (NGC) therapies, today announced that George Ng, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Lin, Chief Business & Strategy Officer and Founder, will attend the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, taking place January 12-15, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

During the conference, Mr. Ng and Mr. Lin will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors and potential partners to discuss Processa’s clinical pipeline, including the ongoing Phase 2 study evaluating NGC-Cap in patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Preliminary Phase 2 data have demonstrated that NGC-Cap increases exposure to capecitabine’s cancer-killing metabolites while maintaining a safety profile comparable to standard capecitabine monotherapy. The Company expects to complete a formal interim analysis from the first 20 patients enrolled in early 2026.

Investors and interested parties who wish to schedule a meeting with Processa management during the conference are encouraged to contact Wendy Guy, Founder & Chief Administrative Officer (email: wguy@processapharmaceuticals.com).

About NGC-Cap (PCS6422+Capecitabine)

NGC-Cap is Processa’s lead oncology asset and a key component of its Next Generation Cancer (NGC) platform. When administered, NGC-Cap is designed to increase systemic exposure to active cancer-killing anabolite metabolites while reducing formation of toxic catabolite metabolites, potentially improving the therapeutic index of Capecitabine-based therapy.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Cancer (NGC) drugs with improved safety and efficacy. Processa’s NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology therapies resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and its Regulatory Science Approach, Processa’s strategy is to develop more effective therapy options with improved tolerability for cancer patients through an efficient regulatory path. In addition to its core oncology programs, Processa is actively pursuing strategic partnerships for non-oncology assets to unlock additional value.

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

