Mix a Little Luck into Your Big Game Menu

MISSION, Kan., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Picture this: Your team is down three points, but the taste of victory is just one field goal away. Sometimes, all you need is a little luck and a whole lot of guac.





After all, an estimated 250 million pounds of avocados are consumed during the Big Game each year, according to Hass Avocado Board Volume Data. That’s enough to fill 30 million football helmets with guac – but filling your belly instead is a win-win for good luck and great flavor.

Dip into good fortune this football season with help from Avocado From Mexico’s Guac Guru, Rob Riggle, whose visionary Good Luck Guac recipe is ready to share just in time for the Big Game.

Whether you’re in it for the football, the commercials or the snacks, this recipe can score major points with your entire crew.

Crafted for fans of every team, this bold, golden twist on a favorite football snack is infused with ingredients associated with good luck – edible gold flakes and pomegranate seeds – to get you through the most nail-biting moments of the game. The star ingredient is fresh, high-quality Avocados From Mexico that offer good taste, good nutrition, and good times.

Beyond delicious dips, chips and lots of fun, hosting a watch party can also be a lot of work. Make sure your hosting duties don’t create interference or put you on the sidelines with these tips:

Get a jumpstart on party prep. The day before the game, tidy up your space and prepare as much of the food as you can. For dishes best served fresh – like guac – take care of the ingredient prep, like chopping veggies.

Create comfortable seating and viewing areas. For a watch party, you’ll want plenty of room for guests to sit comfortably where they can see the screen and have easy access to the guac. If there’s not enough space in the living room to fit everyone, consider bringing a TV to the kitchen so people can snack and watch at the same time.

Know your guests. From non-alcoholic beverage options to additional entertainment like board games and kid-friendly activities, become a next-level party host by providing a setup tailored to your guests’ needs. One thing almost everyone can agree on: Guac made with Avocados From Mexico can be the star of nearly any party’s snacking lineup.

Make it your team’s lucky day with more game day recipes at AvocadosFr o mMexico.co m /recipe .





Good Luck Guac

Recipe courtesy of Rob Riggle on behalf of Avocados From Mexico

4 Avocados From Mexico, halved, pitted and peeled 1 tablespoon lime juice 1 tablespoon onion, minced 3 tablespoons pomegranate seeds 1/4 teaspoon salt 1 pinch edible gold leaf flakes

In large bowl, mash avocados until chunky-smooth.

Fold in lime juice, onion, pomegranate seeds and salt until well combined.

Garnish with edible gold leaf flakes.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at culinary.net and eLivingToday.com. Family Features is a division of 4media group, the global strategic communications agency built for brands that want results.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14342895-fb7a-4802-a2dd-b7b901eb4956

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff8a0146-2c1c-455f-b3b4-755ed24fb47f