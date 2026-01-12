$8.63 Billion Adsorbents Market Forecast, 2035: Industry Trends, Investment Opportunities, Company Profiles and More

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adsorbents Market till 2035: Distribution by Type of Adsorbents, Type of Adsorbent Form, Areas of Application, Type of Enterprise, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adsorbents market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size expected to expand from USD 4.69 billion in 2023 to USD 8.63 billion by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Adsorbents play a critical role across various industries such as petrochemical, air separation, drying, and water treatment. The market's expansion is fueled by rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies like China and India, boosting global demand.

The versatility of adsorbents in removing trace contaminants and refining industrial processes has heightened their need in producing low-sulfur fuels. As Asia Pacific's end-use industries continue to expand, major manufacturers are relocating production facilities to leverage emerging market opportunities. Environmental regulations concerning wastewater treatment globally further mandate the use of adsorbents, which is anticipated to drive market growth significantly in the coming years.

Adsorbents Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Adsorbent

The market is divided by adsorbent types: activated alumina, activated carbon, clay, molecular sieves, silica gels, and others. Molecular sieves currently lead the market share due to their high absorption capacity and operational stability. They are extensively used in gas separation, dehydration of liquids and gases, and impurity elimination processes.

Market Share by Type of Adsorbent Form

Segmentation by adsorbent form includes granular, pellets, and powdered. Granular adsorbents hold a dominant market share attributed to their use in water treatment and air purification. However, the pellets segment is forecasted for higher growth driven by their mechanical prowess, fitting well with large-scale industrial operations.

Market Share by Areas of Application

Key application areas include air separation & drying, chemicals / petrochemicals, oil & gas refining, VOC removal, and water treatment. The chemical / petrochemical segment dominates due to advancements in process optimization, sustainability, and regulatory compliance enhancing demand for effective adsorbents.

Market Share by Type of Enterprise

Enterprises are segmented into large and small to medium enterprises (SMEs). While large enterprises currently lead, the SMEs segment is projected to experience faster growth due to their adaptability, innovation efficiencies, and niche market focus.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Geographically, Asia leads the market driven by a flourishing manufacturing sector. Applications range from air purification to water treatment. Moreover, stringent environmental policies bolster the adoption of adsorbent technologies in this region.

Adsorbents Market: Research Coverage

The report provides comprehensive insights into various market segments such as adsorbent types, forms, application areas, enterprise types, and geographical distribution. It includes competitive analysis of companies, thorough company profiling, and insights into ongoing industry megatrends. Additionally, it presents a detailed patent analysis, recent development trends, and strategic market mappings like Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What is the current and projected market size?

Which companies are paving a lead in the adsorbents market?

What market dynamics are influencing growth trajectories?

