Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Research Report 2025-2034: Hardware Innovations, Competitive Landscape, IP Issues, Segmentation, and Future Scenarios

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Markets 2025-2034: Analysis and Forecast in the Age of Low-Cost Upstarts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents the latest findings and trends in the polymer extrusion 3D printing market. The accompanying Excel file market database and forecasts reflects the latest impacts from innovations, adoption rates, and challenges by material, segment, application, geography, and vendor.

This report explores the rapid evolution and power shift in polymer extrusion 3D printing markets, with a focus on the global impact of the booming low-cost segment, with a competitive analysis included. A market data based approach looks at drivers of and challenges to low-cost polymer extrusion adoption. A special focus is given to polymer and composite extrusion AM for Defense applications including drones, solid rocket motors, munitions and more.

Hardware innovations, competitive landscape, IP issues, segmentation of the industry, and future scenarios driving both growth and challenges are all addressed in this report. Companies mentioned within the report and data include but are not limited to: Bambu Lab, Creality, Prusa Research, Flashforge, Anycubic, Raise3D, Ultimaker, Stratasys, Markforged, 3D Systems, Formlabs, Caracol, Thermwood, BigRep, Elegoo, Phrozen, Snapmaker, UnionTech, Kings3D, Farsoon, Tectonic 3D, Z-Polymers, DJI, and more.

Drawing on historical market data more than twelve years running, "Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Markets 2025-2034" is the authoritative polymer material extrusion market report for the AM industry, from a source historically relied upon by global 3D printing and industrial companies, investors, and entrepreneurs.

Market Insights:

The low-cost material extrusion market has been larger than the professional extrusion market in terms of for-profit (i.e. non-consumer) activity since 2016. By 2020, such low-cost market activity doubled that of the professional machine segment. In 2025, low- cost material extrusion 3D printing market activity is essentially triple the size of the professional polymer extrusion 3D printing market.

The growth engine of the low-cost polymer extrusion 3D printing market in non-consumer applications has been materials, with growth at a compound annual rate of over 23% from 2020 to 2025. What has dramatically changed is the utilization rate of low-cost systems has significantly improved thanks to innovation driven in support of consumer sales, but which translates to benefitting the manufacturing user-base.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter One: The Rapid Evolution and Power Shift in Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing Markets

1.1 Threats to the Traditional Extrusion Printing Market Structure and Polymer 3D Printing Industry Overall

Chapter Two: Current Market Overview and Global Impact of Low-cost Extrusion 3D Printers

2.1 State of the Low-cost Extrusion Market in 2025

Chapter Three: Competitive Analysis of Extrusion 3D Printing Market

3.1 Bambu Lab

3.1.1 Market Position and Competitive Analysis

3.1.1.1 Scope of Business and Market Focus

3.2 Creality

3.2.1 Market Position and Competitive Analysis

3.3 Prusa Research

3.3.1 Market Position and Competitive Analysis

3.4 Flashforge

3.4.1 Market Position and Competitive Analysis

3.4.1.1 Scope of Business and Market Focus

3.5 Anycubic

3.6 Raise3D

3.7 Ultimaker

3.7.1 Market Position and Competitive Analysis

3.8 Stratasys

3.9 Markforged

3.10 3D Systems

3.11 Caracol

3.12 Thermwood

3.13 BigRep

Chapter Four: Market Size and Forecasts for Extrusion 3D Printing Subsegments

4.1 Hardware and Materials Revenue Comparison for Low Cost and Professional Polymer Extrusion

4.2 Drivers of Low-cost Extrusion Hardware Adoption

4.2.1 Government and Defense

4.2.2 Scalable Print Farms and Print Services

4.3 Regional Outlook and Trends for Low-cost Extrusion

Chapter Five: Special Study of Polymer and Composite Extrusion Technologies in Defense Applications

5.1 Implications for Low-cost Extrusion 3D Printing for Defense Markets

5.1.1 Real World Examples of Low-cost Extrusion Deployed in Conflict Zones

5.1.2 Areas of Current and Future Defense Adoption for Low Cost Material Extrusion Technologies

5.1.2.1 Munitions, Rocket Propellants, and Solid Rocket Motors

5.1.2.2 Drones and Unmanned Craft

5.1.3 Sizing the Market for Use of Low-cost Extrusion in Defense

5.1.4 Trends, Adoption Barriers, and Market Development Considerations

5.1.4.1 Why Material Extrusion Is a Focus of Defense Users

5.1.4.2 Potential Barriers to Adoption by Government and Military Organizations

5.2 Professional and Large Format Industrial Extrusion as a Special Tool for Defense Manufacturing

About the Analyst

Acronyms and Abbreviations Used In this Report

Key Exhibits

Definitions and Market Segments Within Polymer Extrusion 3D Printing

Global Combined Hardware and Material Revenues for Extrusion 3D Printing by Subsegment, $US Millions, 2020-2024

Share of Global Polymer 3D Printing Revenues, Hardware and Materials, by Print Technology Segment (2024)

Polymer 3D Printing Growth Rates by Print Technology Segment, Materials and Hardware, Global (2021-2024)

Extrusion Global Hardware Revenues Share to Professional End-User Market Share, 2024

Comparison of Polymer Extrusion Hardware Revenues to Professional End Users, Global, by Hardware Segment, 2020-2034(f)

Comparison of Polymer Filament Material Revenues to Professional End Users, Global, by Hardware Segment, 2020-2034(f)

Global Install Base of Low-cost Extrusion 3D Printers by Region, Professional Markets, 2024

Unit Sales of Polymer Material Extrusion Printers to U.S. Military and Supply Base, 2020-2030(f)

Unit Sales of Polymer Material Extrusion Printers to Other Industries, Global, 2020-2030(f)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u059mm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment