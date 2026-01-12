Strategic Resilience: RLB Q4 Report Highlights High-Growth Momentum as Construction Industry Enters 2026

Phoenix, AZ, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) , a global leader in cost management and construction consultancy, today released its Q4 2025 North American Quarterly Cost Report . The findings highlight an industry defined by strategic agility, with developers and owners moving decisively to capitalize on emerging opportunities in a stabilizing economic environment.

Far from the "slowdown" some predicted for 2025, the year concluded with a clear demonstration of industry strength. While overall spending saw a measured 1.8% recalibration, high-impact sectors, including data centers, healthcare, and industrial megaprojects, have remained robust, accelerating into the new year with significant momentum.

Precision over Pace: A Calibrated Growth Model

The report identifies a maturing market where growth is driven by data and long-term value. Rather than a broad-based surge, the industry is seeing "deliberate acceleration" in sectors with sustained demand.

“The construction engine is primed, and we are seeing a strategic shift from broad participation to high-precision investment,” said Paul Brussow, President of RLB North America. “Progress in 2026 is less about speed and more about decisiveness. By proactively managing labor pipelines and leveraging stabilizing interest rates, the industry is positioning itself for a new era of high-value delivery.”

Positive Market Indicators for 2026

Financial Tailwinds: Following a 25-basis-point cut in December, interest rates have moved into a more favorable 3% range. This shift is providing immediate support for the refinancing of existing portfolios, creating a stable foundation for 2026 starts.

Proactive Workforce Evolution: Industry-wide investment in technical programs and labor pipelines is beginning to yield results. By treating the labor gap as a strategic priority rather than a hurdle, firms are successfully navigating productivity constraints.

Design Pipeline Stability: While the Architecture Billings Index (ABI) reflects a measured pace upstream, this "calculated" design phase is leading to more robust, better-scoped projects entering the construction phase.

Operational Agility: The AEC industry continues to excel at adapting to shifting global trade policies and political landscapes, turning potential risks into opportunities for operational refinement.

2026 Outlook: A Foundation of Confidence

The takeaway for 2026 is one of sustained confidence. By focusing on proactive procurement and sophisticated workforce management, the industry is set to roll forward with a steady, controlled, and resilient trajectory. As long as decisions remain deliberate and data-driven, RLB expects a productive year ahead defined by high-impact project completions and strategic new starts.

Get the report here: Q4 2025 North American Quarterly Cost Report .

About Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

