Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Aims to Transform Homeland Security as a One-Stop Shop for Integrated Solutions

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global security threats become increasingly sophisticated, the demand for advanced, AI-driven homeland security solutions has never been higher. KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), was launched as part of Jeffs' Brands' strategic expansion beyond its legacy date-driven e-commerce operations into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions. KeepZone aims to integrate multiple innovative systems into seamless, multi-layered ecosystems designed to address modern challenges such as border protection, critical infrastructure safeguarding, and public safety.

Background and Strategic Motive

Jeffs' Brands recognizes the significant potential of the homeland security market, and notes that a report published by Fortune Business Insights in December 2025 estimated the global security screening market size was valued at $10.02 billion in 2025. According to the report, the market is projected to grow from $10.71 billion in 2026 to $18.26 billion by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

To capitalize on this, the Company designated its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone (formerly Jeffs' Brands Holdings Inc.) as its dedicated arm for AI-enhanced homeland security solutions. This strategic step is intended to leverage artificial intelligence for proactive threat mitigation, including through creating end-to-end systems that minimize human intervention while maximizing efficiency and reliability.

This expansion reflects a broader vision of transforming Jeffs' Brands into a leader in global homeland security tech solutions. By forging exclusive and strategic partnerships with innovative Israeli firms recognized for their defense and cyber expertise, KeepZone is focused on building a portfolio that combines ground-based detection, autonomous monitoring, and aerial surveillance. This integrator role allows KeepZone to offer tailored, scalable solutions for governments, enterprises, and high-risk venues, addressing the full spectrum of threats from concealed weapons to large-scale intrusions.

Rapid Expansion in the Homeland Security Market

As previously announced, over the past two months, KeepZone has made significant strides in entering and expanding its presence in the homeland security arena, demonstrating growth through strategic agreements, leadership enhancements, and real-world validations.

In early December 2025, KeepZone marked its official entry with a definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd. “Scanary”), an Israeli pioneer in AI-radar threat detection. The distribution agreement grants KeepZone exclusive rights in Canada, Germany, and the UAE, with non-exclusive access in Spain and Italy, for Scanary's groundbreaking systems. The distribution agreement also provides KeepZone exclusive rights to market Scanary’s AI-radar screening systems to stadium operators in Israel for a six-month period, with an option to extend. These technologies use 3D imaging and AI to screen up to 25,000 people per hour in open environments, detecting threats like guns and explosives in under two seconds without requiring individuals to stop or remove belongings—ideal for airports, stadiums, and transit hubs.

To bolster its leadership, on December 8, 2025, KeepZone appointed Alon Dayan as its Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). With over 15 years in security, defense, and cyber-tech, including founding L1-Systems Ltd. and roles at Elbit Systems, Dayan's expertise in global partnerships and secure integrations is expected to be instrumental for driving KeepZone's international rollout.

As previously announced, a key milestone occurred in December 2025, when KeepZone conducted a successful live pilot at Pais Arena Jerusalem during a high-profile concert event. Using Scanary's tech integrated with video analytics from Zorronet Ltd. (“Zorronet”), the system screened over 2,600 attendees over two days at the VIP entrance of the arena in a continuous-flow setup, detecting concealed guns and, for the first time in a live demo, pepper spray. The pilot showcased low false-positives rates and seamless integration with existing security protocols, supporting the technology's viability in high-traffic, real-world scenarios.

Building on this momentum, as previously announced, on December 15, 2025, KeepZone signed an exclusive 12-month distribution agreement with Zorronet, a subsidiary of Water.io, and is majority-owned by Star 26 Capital Inc., which is subject to acquisition by Nukkleus Inc. (Nasdaq: NUKK). The distribution agreement with Zorronet provides KeepZone exclusive rights to distribute Zorronet's Unmanned Robotic Control Room, an AI-based autonomous Security Operations Center (“SOC”), in Mexico and Israel, as well as non-exclusive rights in Spain and the US. The platform integrates sensors, cameras, drones, Internet of Things (“IoT”) devices, and robotics for real-time monitoring, threat detection, and crowdsourced responses, making it particularly weel-suited solution for critical infrastructure, public venues, and remote sites.

Most recently, as previously announced, in early January 2026, KeepZone further diversified its security portfolio by entering into a six-month representation agreement with RT LTA Systems Ltd. (“RT”), an Israeli designer, developer, and manufacturer of the SkyStar™ family of aerostats. The representation agreement permits KeepZone to promote and facilitate sales of RT's SkyStar™ aerostat systems in defined territories for an initial term of six months. RT’s SkyStar™ aerostat family of combat-proven, compact and mobile intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) and communications systems are based on lighter-than-air systems, with over 7 million operational hours worldwide. These systems provide persistent aerial surveillance for border security, perimeter protection, and emergency response, complementing KeepZone's ground-level tech for multi-layered defense.

These developments underscore KeepZone's commitment to rapid market penetration.

KeepZone as a One-Stop Shop: Integrated Technologies and Benefits

What sets KeepZone apart is its role as a one-stop shop, aggregating best-in-class technologies into cohesive solutions. Rather than siloed products, KeepZone integrates:

Frictionless Threat Detection (via Scanary): High-speed, AI-radar screening for mass venues, eliminating bottlenecks while ensuring safety.

High-speed, AI-radar screening for mass venues, eliminating bottlenecks while ensuring safety. Autonomous Monitoring and Response (via Zorronet): AI-driven SOCs that unify diverse sensors for proactive threat handling in expansive or remote areas.

AI-driven SOCs that unify diverse sensors for proactive threat handling in expansive or remote areas. Aerial Surveillance (via RT): Elevated, persistent ISR for broad-area coverage, enhancing ground systems in harsh environments.

This synergy creates comprehensive ecosystems capable of addressing diverse threats—from urban crowd control to border patrols. For clients, it means simplified procurement, reduced integration costs, and enhanced effectiveness through data-driven, AI-optimized operations. KeepZone 's focus on territories like North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America positions it to tap into global demand, with potential extensions based on performance milestones.

Future Outlook and Industry Impact

As homeland security evolves amid rising geopolitical tensions and technological advancements, KeepZone is positioned for continued growth. With a seasoned CEO at the helm and a portfolio spanning detection, automation, and surveillance, KeepZone is not just entering the market- it's redefining it. Jeffs' Brands' leadership expects KeepZone’s activities to deliver value to shareholders by capitalizing on market projections and forging more strategic partnerships.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company that has recently pivoted into the global homeland security sector through its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. Following the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025, Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

