Helio Corporation Announces Aggressive Investor Outreach to Provide Updates on Its Space-Based Solar Power Efforts

Berkeley, California, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helio Corporation (OTCID: HLEO) (“Helio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation space-based energy infrastructure, today announced a comprehensive investor outreach initiative designed to enhance shareholder communication, broaden institutional and accredited investor awareness, and clearly articulate the Company’s long-term strategy for scalable, renewable energy technology.

Helio’s Board of Directors has formally designated investor communications as a core strategic priority and has appointed Edward W. Cabrera as Manager of Investor Relations, bringing investor outreach and capital markets engagement fully in-house. Mr. Cabrera brings more than a decade of capital markets experience with a track record of supporting company growth while prioritizing long-term shareholder value.

This initiative is intended to ensure consistent messaging, improved transparency, and strong alignment between Helio’s corporate strategy and shareholder interests.

Investor Presentation Series

As an initial step in this enhanced outreach effort, Helio has scheduled a series of investor presentations in key U.S. markets. Members of Helio’s executive and technical leadership team—including Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer; Greg Delory, Chief Technology Officer; and Edward W. Cabrera, Manager of Investor Relations—will be in attendance.

These sessions will focus on Helio’s strategic redirection, proprietary technology platform, and the market opportunity for space-based solar power as a foundational layer of future global energy infrastructure.

Scheduled Meetings:

January 26

Midday Investor Meeting — Newport Beach, California (approximately 30 investors)

— Newport Beach, California (approximately 30 investors) Evening Investor Meeting — Beverly Hills, California (approximately 10 investors)

January 27

Midday Investor Meeting — San Francisco, California (approximately 25 investors), near the Company’s Berkeley headquarters and production facility



These meetings are designed to provide qualified investors with direct access to management, a deeper understanding of Helio’s differentiated technology, and insight into how the Company intends to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value in an evolving global energy market.

Conference Participation and Expanded Capital Markets Presence

In addition to its hosted investor meetings, Helio announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, to be held January 28–29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Formerly known as The Microcap Conference, the DealFlow Discovery Conference is widely regarded as a premier venue for emerging growth companies to engage with institutional investors, family offices, and active market participants.

“The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together serious investors and high-growth companies for meaningful conversations,” said Ed Cabrera, Chief Executive Officer of Helio Corporation. “For Helio, it is an ideal venue to engage with sophisticated investors and present our differentiated energy technology and long-term growth strategy.”

Helio’s management team will present at the conference and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the event. The Company views this participation as part of a broader commitment to maintaining a consistent presence on the professional conference circuit and supporting disciplined, long-term capital markets engagement.

Commitment to Ongoing Shareholder Communication

Helio also announced that it will host its first earnings call on February 2, during which management will review the Company’s annual Form 10-K, financial results, and forward-looking strategic priorities. The call will be led by CEO Ed Cabrera and the Company’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer.

While not required under current SEC regulations, Helio intends to make quarterly earnings calls a standard practice, underscoring its commitment to transparency, accountability, and proactive shareholder communication.

Investor Participation

Investors and qualified market participants interested in attending any of the above meetings or learning more about Helio’s technology platform and long-term strategy are encouraged to contact the Company directly for additional information.

For More Information:

Ed Cabrera

Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

(956) 225-9639

emcabrera@helio.space

About Helio Corporation

Helio is pioneering a new class of energy infrastructure—space-based power systems aka “Power plants in space” that captures solar energy beyond Earth’s atmosphere and beams it safely and efficiently to the surface. Our vision is to establish orbital energy platforms as a foundational layer of the global power grid, delivering uninterrupted, carbon-free electricity at scale and reshaping how nations power cities, industries, and critical systems. Founded in 2018 as the ‘problem solvers to the space industry,’ Helio designs and delivers world-class space mechanisms, advanced antenna systems, and space design solutions; supporting NASA, private companies, universities, and global space agencies across missions ranging from small-scale programs to flagship space initiatives. We are proud to be a trusted partner to over a dozen space agencies, organizations, and companies across the globe. Our products can be found operating from the Sun to Jupiter. From NASA and European Space Agency to emerging private aerospace firms and academic institutions, we collaborate with some of the most innovative and forward-thinking players in the space industry.

For more information on the new strategic direction, financing initiatives and management additions, please visit www.helio.space to be added to our email list.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Some of the matters discussed herein may contain forward-looking statements that involve significant risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words like "believes," "could," "possibly,” "probably," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "intend," "plan,” "expect," or "consider" or the negative of these expressions or other variations, or by discussions of strategy that involve risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual transactions, results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future transactions, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including our ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all, and other risk factors included in the reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”). We base these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and the information currently available to us. Although we believe that the assumptions for these forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Consequently, no representation or warranty can be given that the estimates, opinions, or assumptions made in or referenced by this presentation, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain financing, will prove to be accurate. We caution you that the forward-looking statements in this presentation are only estimates and predictions, or statements or current intent. Actual results or outcomes, or actions that we ultimately undertake, could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties or actual events differing from the assumptions underlying these statements. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in or made in connection with this presentation and encourage investors to review the reports we file with the Commission. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company’s business plans or model.

