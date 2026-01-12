Kenya Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 13 Existing Data Centers, 9 Upcoming Data Centers, and 11 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Kenya hosts around 13 existing data centers, with Nairobi being the primary digital infrastructure hub.
Digital Realty, IXAfrica and Safaricom rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Kenya.
With projects from IXAfrica, Nairobi has become a major data center destination in upcoming capacity.
Global and regional players like IXAfrica and Africa Data Centres are expanding aggressively, signaling confidence in Kenya's digital economy.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Kenya data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 13 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 9 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Kisumu, Mombasa, Nairobi.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (13 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (NB01 or Mombasa Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (9 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This Kenya Data Center Market Database
- Africa Data Centres
- Airtel Africa
- Cloudoon
- Digital Realty
- Internet Initiative Japan
- G42
- IXAfrica
- MTN
- PAIX
- Safaricom
- Telekom Kenya
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlhnit
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.