Turkey Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Key Locations, White-floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Turkey Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Turkey hosts around 30+ existing data centers, with cities like the Istanbul and Izmir Arabia having a strong presence in the country.
Turkcell, Equinix and Turk Telekom rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the country.
With projects from Khazna Data Centers, Ankara is set to become a major data center destination, surpassing Istanbul in upcoming capacity.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Turkey data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 32 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ankara, Bursa, Denizli, Istanbul, Izmir and Tekirdag.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (32 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (IL2 or Alastyr Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (5 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
The major operators/investors covered in this Turkey data center market database include:
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Borsa Istanbul
- Cizgi Telekom
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Data Centre
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- DGN Teknoloji
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- Equinix
- GarantiServer
- Isttelkom
- Koc Sistem
- Marka
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Radore Hosting
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6u1f0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.