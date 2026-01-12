Zero Trust Security Global Market Intelligence Report 2025-2035: Increasing Need for Cloud and Data Security Driving Revenues to Over $190 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Trust Security Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Authentication, Type of Solution, Type of Deployment, Type of Offering, Type of Service, Type of Security Feature, Type of End User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero trust security market is projected to expand from USD 35.24 billion in the current year to USD 190.27 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 16.57% over the forecast period. This significant growth is driven by increasing demand for comprehensive cybersecurity frameworks that emphasize rigorous verification of users and devices, both within and beyond organizational perimeters.

Key Market Segments

Authentication Types: The market divides into single and multi-factor authentication segments. Presently, multi-factor authentication dominates due to its higher security feature set, and this segment is poised for robust growth, responding to compliance and security demands.

The market divides into single and multi-factor authentication segments. Presently, multi-factor authentication dominates due to its higher security feature set, and this segment is poised for robust growth, responding to compliance and security demands. Solutions: Network security leads the current market share, with increasing focus on micro-segmentation and continuous monitoring. However, the data security segment is anticipated to outpace in growth rates due to rising data breach concerns.

Network security leads the current market share, with increasing focus on micro-segmentation and continuous monitoring. However, the data security segment is anticipated to outpace in growth rates due to rising data breach concerns. Deployment Models: Cloud-based deployments currently hold the majority share for their scalability and seamless integration capabilities. Yet, on-premises deployments are expected to grow significantly, driven by regulatory compliance needs and data control mandates.

Cloud-based deployments currently hold the majority share for their scalability and seamless integration capabilities. Yet, on-premises deployments are expected to grow significantly, driven by regulatory compliance needs and data control mandates. Offerings: Integrated platforms dominate as comprehensive security solutions are in demand, but services offering expertise and managed security solutions exhibit strong growth potential.

Integrated platforms dominate as comprehensive security solutions are in demand, but services offering expertise and managed security solutions exhibit strong growth potential. End User Segments: BFSI maintains the largest market share, reflecting its vulnerability to cyber threats. However, IT and telecoms are growth frontrunners, necessitating protection against industrial espionage and infrastructure-related attacks.

Regional Insights

North America holds the largest market share due to proactive cyber threat mitigation and early adoption of advanced technologies. Meanwhile, Asia is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR, driven by rapid digital transformation and a surge in governmental zero trust initiatives.

Report Coverage

In-depth analysis of market sizing, opportunity, and trend dynamics across authentication, solution, deployment, offering, service, security feature, end user, company size, and regions.

Competitive landscape insights comparing market participants on size, establishment, and strategic parameters.

Detailed profiles of leading market players, including operational, financial, and strategic outlines.

SWOT and value chain analysis providing insights into market strengths and dynamics.

Benefits of the Report

Detailed revenue projections for market sub-segments aiding market leaders and entrants.

Market dynamic insights for informed strategic positioning.

Awareness of the competitive landscape and emerging opportunities.

Additional perks include Excel data packs, customization options, report walkthrough sessions, and report updates.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 248 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $35.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $190.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global

