GCC Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 110 Existing Data Centers, 64 Upcoming Data Centers, and 41 Major Operators/Investors

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in GCC with almost 60% of the total power capacity.

GCC hosts around 110+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region. The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across GCC.

KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:

This database (Excel) product covers the GCC data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 110 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 64 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (110 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Hamala Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (64 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This GCC Data Center Market Database Include:

Agility Logistics Park

Alfnar Project

Batelco

CloudAcropolis

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

DataVolt

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Ezditek

Gulf Data Hub

Humain

Injazat (Core42)

Khazna Data Centers

Mannai

Meeza

Mobily

Morohub

Neutel Communications

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Oxagon (DataVolt)

PacificControls

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)

Sahayeb Data Centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

