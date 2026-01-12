Middle East Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025-2029: Detailed Analysis of 175 Existing Data Centers, 98 Upcoming Data Centers, and 90 Major Operators/Investors

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Middle East hosts around 170+ existing data centers, with countries like the UAE & Saudi Arabia having a strong presence in the region.

Khazna Data Centers, Saudi Telecom Company and Gulf Data Hub rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Middle East.

The United Arab Emirates dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 400 MW, driven by major players like Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, and Gulf Data Hub.

Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in Middle East with almost 50% of the total power capacity.

This database (Excel) product covers the MEA data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 175 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 98 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Bahrain, Israel, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (175 FACILITIES)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Tel Aviv Data Center, Riyadh Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (98 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Middle East Data Center Market Database Include:

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Agility

Agility Logistics Park

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar Project

Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Bynet Data Communications

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Center

Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park

Damac Digital & Vodafone Turkey

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVolt

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

EdgeConneX

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Ezditek

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

Gulf Data Hub

Hqserv

Humain

Infinity

Injazat (Core42)

Isttelkom

Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)

Keystone

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

Mannai

Marka

MedOne

Meeza

Mega Data Centers

Mobily

Morohub

NED Data Centers

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Ooredoo

Oxagon (DataVolt)

PacificControls

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk

Radore Hosting

SadeceHosting (Sh)

SAHAYEB DATA CENTER (Saudi Fransi Capital & MIS)

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

Techtonic

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodafone

XDS Data Center

Zain

Zajil Telecom

ZEUUS

