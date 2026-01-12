Acentra Health Honored as One of Modern Healthcare’s 2025 Best in Business

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acentra Health , a technology and health solutions company dedicated to accelerating better health outcomes for government and commercial clients and the populations they serve, announced today its recognition among Modern Healthcare’s 2025 Best in Business in the Healthcare IT category. The award celebrates organizations that drive innovation, efficiency, and excellence across the healthcare industry. By acknowledging the leading innovators within the industry, Modern Healthcare aims to highlight the pivotal role these organizations play in enhancing the overall healthcare ecosystem.

Acentra Health is the trusted partner to organizations looking to solve their most pressing challenges in healthcare. The company’s Medicaid Enterprise System (MES) solution was the first to receive the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid’s Streamlined Claims Module Certification and is top ranked in the National Association of State Procurement Officers (NASPO) ValuePoint™ demonstration and technology categories. Acentra Health’s care management programs have reduced hospitalizations, emergency department visits, and assessment turnaround times. Other achievements include:

Delivering the fastest-recorded MES implementation in Wyoming (19 months).

Reducing Medicaid costs by 12% and increasing primary care use by 20% in Oregon, supporting nearly 3,000 individuals through its housing and rent assistance program.

Serving as founding industry partner in collaboration with 36 states to launch the Safe AI in Medicaid Alliance (SAMA).





“This recognition reflects the dedication of our team and our partners across the country. At Acentra Health, we are proud to deliver best-in-class solutions that help improve outcomes for beneficiaries nationwide,” said Todd Stottlemyer, CEO of Acentra Health. “We have seen consistent growth over the last several years, and I am proud to see that momentum continue as we support more clients and communities.”

“We are proud to honor this year’s recipients of Modern Healthcare’s Best in Business Award,” said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. “These organizations demonstrate the progress, creativity, and excellence that help move healthcare forward. Their innovative approaches and measurable impact are redefining what’s possible in care delivery and operations. Congratulations to this year’s honorees for their exceptional achievements and lasting contributions.”

Acentra Health serves beneficiaries in all 50 states, improving access to healthcare for more than 170 million people. This latest award builds on Acentra Health’s history of success with past accolades for the company’s growth and extensive leadership from Washington Business Journal, Virginia Business, and Washington Executive.

To view the full list of winners, please visit ModernHealthcare.com/best-in-business-2025 .

About Acentra Health

Acentra Health combines public sector knowledge, clinical expertise, and technological ingenuity to modernize the healthcare experience for state, federal, and commercial partners, and their priority populations. From designing and developing advanced claims, encounter, and provider solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings to delivering clinically focused solution models for care management, clinical assessments, and quality oversight, Acentra Health is accelerating better health outcomes. Acentra Health is backed by Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG), a global investment firm. Learn more at acentra.com.

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more, go to www.modernhealthcare.com.

Acentra Health Media Contact:

Marnie Keogh

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Acentra Health

703-214-3666

Marnie.Keogh@acentra.com

Janice Moore

Vice President, Corporate Communications

Acentra Health

703-214-3552

Janice.Moore@acentra.com

For information or questions about the Best in Business awards program, please contact:

MH Awards

MHAwards@modernhealthcare.com