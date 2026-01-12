CD22 Targeted Therapies Market Research Report 2025-2026: Opportunities Lie in Developing Precise CD22 Targeted Therapies for Blood Cancers, with Over 20 Ongoing Clinical Trials

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CD22 Targeted Therapies Market, Approved Drug Sales, Technology Platforms & Clinical Trials Insight 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report Findings & Highlights:

Current & Future Global Market Outlook

Insight on CD22 Targeted Approaches

Approved Drug Dosage, Price & Sales Insight

CD22 Targeted Therapies Development Trends by Region & Indications

CD22 Targeted Therapies in Clinical Trials: > 20 Therapies

CD22 Targeted Therapies Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication and Phase

CD22 Targeted Therapies Proprietary Technologies by Company

CD22 Targeted Therapies Need & Why This Report?

As the landscape of cancer therapies evolves, there is an increasing demand for treatments that specifically target the CD22 protein, which is found on the surface of B-cells and is overexpressed in several blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia, large B-cell lymphoma and hairy cell leukemia.

These therapies offer the potential for more precise, effective options, especially for patients with conditions in relapsed or refractory states who have exhausted conventional therapies. The report is designed to give stakeholders an overview of the current landscape regarding CD22 targeted therapies, offering an understanding of clinical trials, technological platforms, and key players driving innovation in the space.

Clinical Studies & Trials Insight Included in the Report

This report provides comprehensive analysis for ongoing clinical studies and trials targeting CD22, covering a wide array of geographies, patient segments, and therapeutic approaches. Insights include data on monotherapies and combination therapies, highlighting the therapeutic potential of combining agents targeting CD22 with other treatments, such as CD19 or CD20 directed therapies.

The report also covers trial sponsors, giving stakeholders a clear view on which companies, academia, and research institutes are advancing the development of treatments utilizing CD22. Additionally, it provides regional insights that allow for the identification of emerging markets and regions where the adoption of CD22 targeted therapies is gaining momentum or facing regulatory challenges.

Technology Platforms Included in the Report

One of the key highlights of the report is the in-depth analysis of innovative technology platforms that are dramatically changing how CD22 targeted therapies are developed. For example, TALEN (Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nucleases) by Cellectis is a gene-editing platform that enables precise genome editing and proves especially instrumental in cell therapy development, including Lasme-cel (UCART22) and Eti-cel (UCART20x22).

TALEN technology enables highly accurate gene modifications, such as knockouts, insertions, and deletions, allowing for the manufacturing of more effective and targeted treatments. The report provides an in-depth review of such platforms and their application in the CD22 space, giving insight into how these technologies are redefining the future of cell-based immunotherapies.

Leading Companies Engaged in the R&D of CD22 Targeted Therapies

The report also profiles the leading companies driving research and development in CD22 targeted therapies, including major biotech and pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, and Umoja Biopharma, among others. Emerging players specialize in cell-based therapies and innovative delivery systems.

This report analyzes the strategies being pursued, progress made, and the potential for these companies to bring CD22 targeted therapies to the forefront of cancer treatment. Gaining insight into a company's research pipeline and development priorities enables stakeholders to more accurately assess the direction of this exciting therapeutic area.

Report Indicating the Future Direction of CD22 Targeted Therapies

This report provides the future direction of these therapies as the landscape of CD22 targeted therapies continuously evolves. The next waves of innovation, from advances in CAR-T cell therapies to the integration of nanobody based technologies, are identified in this report.

As explained, new combinations and multi target approaches have the potential to overcome major challenges such as antigen escape and relapse and, therefore, will drive improved efficacy and patient outcomes. This report is an important tool for stakeholders seeking to understand where CD22 targeted therapies are headed and how to position themselves for success in this rapidly developing field.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction to CD22

2.1 Overview of CD22 Targeted Therapies

2.2 Importance of CD22 in Immunology

3. Biology of CD22

3.1 Structure & Function of CD22

3.2 Role in B-cell Development & Function

3.3 Mechanisms of Action in Immune Response

4. CD22 Targeted Approaches

4.1 Cell Therapies

4.2 Antibody Therapies

4.3 Radioimmunoconjugates

4.4 Nucleic Acids

5. Global CD22 Targeted Therapies Market Outlook

5.1 Current Market Scenario

5.2 Future Market Opportunities

6. Besponsa - Dosage, Price & Sales Insight

6.1 Overview & Availability Insight

6.2 Pricing & Dosage Insight

6.3 Sales Insight

7. CD22 Targeted Therapies Regional Market Analysis

7.1 US

7.2 Europe

8. CD22 Targeted Therapies Development & Clinical Trends by Indication

8.1 Cancer

8.2 Neurodegenerative Diseases

8.3 Autoimmune & Inflammatory Diseases

8.4 Infectious Diseases

9. Global CD22 Targeted Therapy Clinical Trials Overview

9.1 By Country

9.2 By Indication

9.3 By Organization

9.4 By Phase

10. Global CD22 Targeted Therapy Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

10.1 Research

10.2 Preclinical

10.3 Phase I

10.4 Phase I/II

10.5 Preregistration

11. Marketed CD22 Targeted Therapies Clinical Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

12. Global CD22 Targeted Therapies Market Dynamics

12.1 Drivers & Opportunities

12.2 Challenges & Solutions

13. CD22 Targeted Therapies Development Platforms by Company

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 ADC Therapeutics

14.2 AstraZeneca

14.3 Autolus Therapeutics

14.4 Cellectis

14.5 Century Therapeutics

14.6 Enterome

14.7 Essen BioTech

14.8 Kecellitics Biotech

14.9 ME Therapeutics

14.10 Miltenyi Biomedicine

14.11 Nanjing IASO Biotechnology

14.12 NanoCell Therapeutics

14.13 Onechain Immunotherapeutics

14.14 Pfizer

14.15 Regeneron

14.16 Shanghai Yake Biotechnology

14.17 SinoMab Bioscience

14.18 TuHURA Biosciences

14.19 Umoja Biopharma

