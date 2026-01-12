Global Platinum-Based Catalysts Market Intelligence Report 2025-2034 - Investments in Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles, and Sustainable Aviation Fuels Driving the Industry

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Platinum-Based Catalysts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The platinum-based catalysts market has experienced robust growth recently, with its value expected to expand from $3.67 billion in 2024 to $3.91 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This previous growth is primarily driven by the automotive industry's demand, stricter environmental regulations, fuel cell technology adoption, and the usage of platinum catalysts in petroleum refining and clean energy solutions.

Looking forward, the market is projected to reach $4.98 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%. This anticipated growth is attributed to investments in green hydrogen infrastructure, the increasing adoption of electric and low-emission vehicles, the demand for sustainable aviation fuels, and a focus on carbon-neutral technologies. Key trends expected include advancements in catalyst formulations, innovative manufacturing processes, recycling technologies, and efforts to optimize catalyst performance.

The automotive industry, particularly, plays a significant role in driving this market's growth. Increased consumer demand and changing lifestyle preferences have led to higher vehicle purchases, where platinum-based catalysts contribute to efficient emission control and improved fuel efficiency. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association reported a 7.9% increase in global passenger car production in January 2023 compared to 2022, illustrating the direct influence on catalyst market growth.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovation, such as developing recycled and low-carbon platinum group metals, to meet sustainable technology demands. BASF Environmental Catalyst and Metal Solutions LLC's launch of 'Verdium' in December 2023 exemplifies this trend by producing recycled platinum metals with reduced carbon footprints. Their product can significantly lower emissions by up to 97% compared to mined metals, supporting sustainability goals with transparent supply chain verification by UL Solutions.

Ravindra Heraeus Private Limited enhanced its market standing with the acquisition of Arora Matthey's catalyst and recycling business in September 2024, expanding its reach and capacity for sustainable solutions in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Leading companies in this market include Sinopec Catalyst Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Linde plc, and many more. North America leads the platinum-based catalysts market as of 2024, while the Asia-Pacific region is projected for rapid growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Explore the largest and fastest-growing markets for platinum-based catalysts and understand how this market interacts with global economic forces, demographic changes, and other related sectors. The report delves into the influences of technological innovations, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences.

The report encompasses market characteristics, size, growth prospects, segmentation insights, regional and country analysis, competitive landscape, market share information, as well as emerging trends and strategies. Historical and forecasted market growth by geography is meticulously traced.

The market characteristics detail and elucidate the platinum-based catalysts market landscape.

Market sizing provides historic and projected growth data, in billions, influenced by factors like AI advancements, geopolitical impacts, and economic indicators.

Segmentations classify the market into various subcategories.

Regional breakdowns present analyses and comparative growth assessments by geography.

The competitive landscape profiles market nature, shares, and leading companies, highlighting significant financial transactions.

The trends and strategies section offers insights into market recovery pathways.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Homogeneous Catalysts, Heterogeneous Catalysts, Supported Catalysts, Unsupported Catalysts.

Formulations: Liquid, Solid, Granulated, Powdered Catalysts.

Catalyst Recycling and Life Cycle: Recyclable, Disposable, Regeneration Processes, Performance Monitoring Technologies.

Applications: Fuel Cells, Petrochemical, Others.

End-Users: Automotive, Chemical Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Others.

Subsegments:

Homogeneous Catalysts: Soluble Metal Complexes, Organometallic Compounds.

Heterogeneous Catalysts: Metal Oxides, Supported Metals, Zeolites.

Supported Catalysts: Alumina, Silica, Carbon Supported.

Unsupported Catalysts: Bulk Metals, Metal Alloys, Nanoparticles.

Key Companies: Industry leaders such as Sinopec Catalyst Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Linde plc, and more are detailed within this comprehensive report.

Geographies: In-depth analysis across regions including Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa is provided, focusing on countries like the USA, China, India, and more.

Time Series: The report features five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast, covering market size ratios and growth in comparison to related markets, GDP proportions, and expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Data is segmented by country and region, detailing historic and projected data, market share insights, and comprehensive competitor analysis.

Sourcing and Referencing: All data and analysis are meticulously sourced and referenced with end notes, ensuring accuracy and relevance.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global





The companies featured in this Platinum-Based Catalysts market report include:

Sinopec Catalyst Co. Ltd.

BASF SE

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Linde plc

Heraeus Group

Umicore SA

Johnson Matthey PLC

Evonik Industries AG

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (DuPont)

Albemarle Corporation

Clariant AG

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Tanaka Holdings Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Kaida Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd.

American Elements

Catalytic Products International Inc.

Ravindra Heraeus Private Limited

Vineeth Chemicals

FuelCell Store Inc.

Suvidhinath Laboratories

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41nk09

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.