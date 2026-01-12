Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Opportunities to 2029: Revenues to Exceed $202 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East B2C Ecommerce Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ KPIs - Databook Q4 2025 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ecommerce market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is positioned for substantial growth, with expectations to expand by 10% annually, achieving a market size of approximately US$146.9 billion by 2025. The region has displayed notable growth from 2020 to 2024 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. Forecasts suggest a continued upward trajectory at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2029, scaling from US$133.5 billion in 2024 to US$202.7 billion by 2029.

Key Trends and Drivers

Cashless Payments Propel Ecommerce Growth

Several MEA markets are moving from cash-on-delivery to digital payments. In Saudi Arabia, e-commerce spending through the mada card network hit SR29.86 billion (~$8bn) in July 2025, marking a 79% year-on-year increase. The shift towards cashless transactions is notable, with electronic payments constituting 79% of retail transactions in 2024.

Egypt's InstaPay app scaled significantly, from 11.5 million users and $3.6bn in transactions in its first year to an annual transaction value of $53bn by 2024. Financial inclusion in Egypt rose to 74.8% of adults using transaction accounts, supported by national initiatives like the Meeza scheme.

Mobile wallets such as M-Pesa in Kenya are now the leading preference for payments and remittances, broadening access and adoption of ecommerce.

State Digital Strategies

Government digital strategies are integral, with the UAE aiming to increase the digital economy's share of non-oil GDP. Nigeria's ICT sector contributed approximately 20% of GDP in Q2 2024, showcasing the embedding of digital services across commerce.

Economic diversification agendas in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Nigeria promote less reliance on commodities. There is a significant drive to enhance digital skills and SME enablement to tackle youth unemployment.

Social and Conversational Commerce

WhatsApp, TikTok, and Instagram have become crucial channels for initiating ecommerce transactions in MEA. Nigerian merchants rely heavily on WhatsApp for sales without a full ecommerce infrastructure.

Platforms like TikTok Shop and Instagram Shopping enable direct sales integration, empowering merchants in Egypt, Nigeria, and Kenya with ecommerce capabilities without standalone websites.

Marketplace Consolidation and Logistics

Key platforms like Jumia and Takealot are expanding while facing competition from global entrants like Amazon, which launched in South Africa in 2024.

Logistics scalability, including automation and personal shopper networks, is crucial to market penetration and addressing competition pressures.

Consolidation is anticipated as smaller platforms and specialist services become acquisition targets against the backdrop of intensified cross-border competition.

Competitive Landscape

Amazon, Noon, Talabat, and Jumia are dominant players, steering aggressively into new territories with enhanced logistics, expanded assortments, and integrated services.

The market is characterized by both mature GCC markets and swiftly digitizing African nations, against a backdrop of increasing competition and regulatory oversight.

This analysis explores the comprehensive ecommerce ecosystem across MEA, offering insights into market performance, structural trends, and growth dynamics within the region's digital retail landscape. The bundled offering includes 13 detailed reports on key MEA markets, equipped with over 800 tables and 1,200 figures, providing a data-enriched perspective on ecommerce across segments from retail shopping to technology services.

