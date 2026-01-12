SiC for Wireless EV Charging Market Forecast to 2034 Featuring Wolfspeed, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, onsemi, ROHM Semiconductor and More

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Carbide (SiC) for Wireless EV Charging Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) for Wireless EV Charging Market was valued at USD 4.2 million in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% to reach USD 17 million by 2034. The surge in electric vehicle adoption worldwide is driving demand for SiC in wireless EV charging systems, as consumers and commercial fleets increasingly prefer faster, more efficient, and convenient charging solutions.

The SiC power MOSFETs segment held a 39.4% share in 2024, driven by their superior efficiency, lower switching losses, and higher power density. These features enable faster, more compact, and thermally efficient wireless EV chargers. Manufacturers are focusing on improving device reliability, gate oxide stability, and packaging to meet high-frequency operational demands.

The 651V to 1200V class segment generated USD 1.7 million in 2024, owing to its suitability for mid- to high-power wireless EV charging. These components offer exceptional efficiency and thermal performance, and producers are investing in device robustness, gate reliability, and automotive-grade packaging integration, while collaborating with EV OEMs on inverter design and thermal modeling to enhance product positioning.

North America's Silicon Carbide (SiC) for Wireless EV Charging Market held a 34.5% share in 2024, driven by rising EV adoption, supportive government initiatives, and investments in advanced charging infrastructure. Environmental awareness and clean energy incentives are increasing demand for high-efficiency SiC technology. Manufacturers have opportunities to expand wireless EV charging networks in urban and suburban areas, with strategic partnerships with utilities and investments in scalable SiC infrastructure helping to capture growing residential, commercial, and public transit charging demand.

Leading players in the Global Silicon Carbide (SiC) for Wireless EV Charging Market include Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Microchip Technology, STMicroelectronics, GeneSiC Semiconductor (Qorvo), onsemi (ON Semiconductor), UnitedSiC (Qorvo), Fuji Electric, Toshiba, ROHM Semiconductor, WiTricity Corporation, HEVO Inc., Littelfuse (IXYS), General Electric (GE), Electreon Wireless Ltd., Plugless Power Inc. (Evatran), Qualcomm Technologies (Halo), InductEV Inc., ABB Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Toyota Motor Corporation, Siemens AG, and Continental AG.

Companies in the Silicon Carbide (SiC) for Wireless EV Charging Market are strengthening their presence through strategies such as continuous product innovation, focusing on high-efficiency, thermally robust SiC MOSFETs and diodes. Many are forming strategic partnerships with EV OEMs and utility providers to integrate SiC solutions into wireless charging networks. Investments in scalable manufacturing processes, wafer quality improvements, and packaging optimization enhance reliability and reduce energy losses.

Firms also focus on expanding regional presence, participating in collaborative research, and demonstrating high-performance applications to gain a competitive edge. Marketing efforts highlight the energy efficiency and compact design advantages of SiC-based solutions to attract residential and commercial clients, solidifying their foothold in the growing EV ecosystem.

Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 163 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $17 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360-degree synopsis

2.2 Key market trends

2.2.1 Regional trends

2.2.2 Product type trends

2.2.3 Voltage trends

2.2.4 Power level trends

2.2.5 Application trends

2.2.6 End-user trends

2.3 CXO perspectives: Strategic imperatives

2.3.1 Key decision points for industry executives

2.3.2 Critical success factors for market players

2.4 Future outlook and strategic recommendations



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)

3.2.1.2 Advancements in SiC semiconductor technology

3.2.1.3 Rising government support for sustainable mobility

3.2.1.4 Increasing focus on fast and efficient wireless charging

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of SiC materials and manufacturing

3.2.2.2 Complex fabrication and design requirements

3.2.3 Market opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising global EV adoption and government incentives will drive strong demand for high-efficiency SiC-based wireless charging solutions worldwide

3.2.3.2 Technological advancements in SiC semiconductors will enable faster, compact, and energy-efficient wireless chargers, expanding market opportunities across residential and commercial sectors

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.4 Regulatory landscape

3.4.1 North America

3.4.1.1 U.S.

3.4.1.2 Canada

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 Asia-Pacific

3.4.4 Latin America

3.4.5 Middle East and Africa

3.5 Technology landscape

3.5.1 Current trends

3.5.2 Emerging technologies

3.6 Pipeline analysis

3.7 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.2.1 Global

4.2.2 North America

4.2.3 Europe

4.2.4 Asia-Pacific

4.3 Company matrix analysis

4.4 Competitive analysis of major market players

4.5 Competitive positioning matrix

4.6 Key developments

4.6.1 Merger and acquisition

4.6.2 Partnership and collaboration

4.6.3 New product launches

4.6.4 Expansion plans



Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by SiC Product Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 SiC power MOSFETs

5.3 SiC schottky barrier diodes

5.4 SiC power modules

5.5 SiC discrete components



Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Voltage Rating, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Up to 650V class

6.3 651V to 1200V class

6.4 1201V to 1700V class

6.5 Above 1700V class



Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Power Level, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Low power (Up to 11kW)

7.3 Medium power (11.1kW to 50kW)

7.4 High power (50.1kW to 150kW)

7.5 Ultra-high power (Above 150kW)



Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Stationary wireless charging

8.3 Dynamic wireless charging

8.4 Quasi-dynamic wireless charging

8.5 Others



Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 Residential users

9.3 Commercial fleet operators

9.4 Public transit authorities

9.5 Public charging network operators

9.6 Others



Chapter 10 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)

10.1 Key trends

10.2 North America

10.2.1 U.S.

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Spain

10.3.5 Italy

10.3.6 Netherlands

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 South Korea

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.3 Argentina

10.6 Middle East and Africa

10.6.1 South Africa

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 UAE



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Wolfspeed

11.2 Infineon Technologies

11.3 STMicroelectronics

11.4 onsemi (oN Semiconductor)

11.5 ROHM Semiconductor

11.6 Mitsubishi Electric

11.7 Fuji Electric

11.8 GeneSiC Semiconductor (Qorvo)

11.9 UnitedSiC (Qorvo)

11.10 Microchip Technology

11.11 Toshiba

11.12 General Electric (GE)

11.13 Littelfuse (IXYS)

11.14 WiTricity Corporation

11.15 InductEV Inc.

11.16 Plugless Power Inc. (Evatran)

11.17 HEVO Inc.

11.18 Electreon Wireless Ltd.

11.19 Qualcomm Technologies (Halo)

11.20 Robert Bosch GmbH

11.21 Continental AG

11.22 Toyota Motor Corporation

11.23 ABB Ltd.

11.24 Siemens AG

11.25 ENRX (Norway)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/af13l1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment