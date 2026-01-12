Ditch the Resolutions, Keep the Savings: Denny’s Launches NEW Slammin’ Meal Deals Starting at $5.99

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The stats are in and today is the infamous day when most New Year’s resolutions hit the wall – aka Quitter’s Day. While the rest of the world might judge, Denny’s is here to provide comfort food with full, craveable meals available all day, every day.

Big Plates. Small Prices. Zero Judgment.

Denny’s new Slammin’ Meal Deals Starting at $5.99 value menu is available all day and features a stacked lineup of full breakfast, lunch and dinner meals that deliver on crave.

NEW! 2-Egg Breakfast Slam ®

NEW! Breakfast Quesadilla

NEW! Two Meat Scrambler

NEW! Fish Sandwich with Fries

NEW! Grand Slam ® Burrito

Burrito Everyday Value Slam ®

Super Slam ®

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Classic Burger with Fries

One-Piece Country Fried Steak

“By January 12, the novelty of restrictive resolutions wears off, and guests are ready to reclaim their joy. We know our fans don't want to settle for boring meals; they want food that is unapologetically craveable, comforting and provides the kind of value that makes every dollar feel well-spent,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief brand officer at Denny’s. “Our new Slammin’ Meal Deals Starting at $5.99 value menu delivers full meals with the flavors people love, plus the return of Salted Caramel Banana favorites make starting the year a little sweeter.”

Sweet News: Salted Caramel Banana is Back + Indulgent Cold Brews

The guest-favorite Salted Caramel Banana Slams return, bringing a sweet-and-salty flavor combo that hits just right. Guests can choose pancakes or a French toast option:

Salted Caramel Banana Pancake Slam ® : Two buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla cream, fresh banana slices, and salted caramel. Served with eggs made your way, crispy hash browns, plus your choice of two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon or two all-pork sausage links.

Two buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla cream, fresh banana slices, and salted caramel. Served with eggs made your way, crispy hash browns, plus your choice of two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon or two all-pork sausage links. Salted Caramel Banana Stuffed French Toast Slam ® : Four slices of Brioche French Toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling topped with fresh banana slices, salted caramel, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs cooked your way, two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon and two all-pork sausage links.

Four slices of Brioche French Toast stuffed with sweet cream cheese filling topped with fresh banana slices, salted caramel, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Served with two eggs cooked your way, two crispy strips of our new Applewood-smoked bacon and two all-pork sausage links. NEW! Mocha Cold Brew: Grab a delicious cold brew any time of day, including NEW Mocha, Salted Caramel, or Sweet & Creamy flavors. All made with medium roast, single-origin Columbian coffee, blended with milk and poured over ice - some are topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream.



For guests who want to save all year long, Denny’s Rewards members can earn 10 Booth Bucks for every dollar spent and redeem for FREE Denny's food, with over 40 delicious menu items to choose from including beverages, appetizers, sides, Kids' Meals and desserts. Guests who sign up for Denny’s Rewards will get a welcome offer for immediate use in restaurants or at Dennys.com, receive ongoing challenges to "plus up" points and gain access to exclusive deals and savings throughout the year – including the birthday FREE Everyday Value Slam reward guests know and love.

To learn more about Denny’s new Slammin’ Meal Deals Starting at $5.99, And to sign up for Denny’s Rewards, visit www.dennys.com/rewards.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook , X , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn or YouTube .

