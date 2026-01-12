Bright MLS December 2025 Housing Market Report: Despite December uptick, sales last year were at near-record low levels

North Bethesda, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales in 2025 tracked only slightly above 2024 in the Mid-Atlantic as affordability constraints held back buyers in many markets. There were 235,565 total home sales in 2025, which was up by just 0.1% compared to 2024. Lower mortgage rates brought out more buyers at the end of the year. December sales were up 3.8% year over year, but that bump in sales was not enough to offset the relatively sluggish sales throughout much of the rest of the year.

Buyers have held back even as inventory has increased, bringing more options. In 2025, the number of new listings coming onto the market was 4.1% higher than it was in 2024. As sellers outnumbered buyers, inventory ended the year higher. There were 36,578 active listings on the market across the Mid-Atlantic region at the end of 2025, an 18.7% increase over the year prior.

There are diverging trends in closed sales for the metros as affordability and other economic factors influence buying and selling decisions. More affordable regions in the Mid-Atlantic, such as Central Pennsylvania and the Maryland/West Viriginia Panhandle, had stronger markets in 2025, while the Washington D.C. Metro, Del/Mar Coastal market, and Southern Maryland, for example, had slower sales.

“There is a lot of pent-up demand in the market, and buyers do have more choices than they have had in years,” according to Bright MLS Chief Economist Lisa Sturtevant. “But even with mortgage rates coming down, affordability is still a major challenge for many buyers, particularly first-time buyers.”

Home prices continued to rise throughout 2025 in most markets in the Mid-Atlantic. Low inventory continues to fuel price growth, but rising prices also reflect the fact that there have been relatively more higher-income buyers in the market over the past 12 months. The median sold price in the Mid-Atlantic was nearly $425,000 in 2025, which was a 3.6% increase over 2024. Price growth has been softer in markets where inventory has increased quickly, including in the Del/Mar Coastal and Suburban Maryland markets.

December 2025 Housing Market by Region

Philadelphia Metro: Sales finish 2025 ahead of 2024

For the year as a whole, closed sales were 1.3% higher in the region, with particularly strong markets in Bucks and Chester counties.

Though in December, new listings were lower, and overall new listings were 2.0% higher in 2025 compared to 2024.

New listings lifted year-end inventory, with the number of homes in the Philadelphia metro area up 7.5% at the end of December.

However, the number of active listings remains tight, with current inventory just over half (54%) of 2019 levels.

The median price in 2025 was $390,000, up 4.0% from 2024.

Baltimore Metro: Sellers more active than buyers in 2025

New listings in the Baltimore metro increased 0.9% in December, and overall, 2025 saw 3.5% more new listings with gains in listing activity across all counties.

Overall sales in the region were down 0.9% in 2025 compared to 2024.

Buyers have more choices than a year ago, with active inventory at the end of 2025 up 27.85% compared to the year prior.

Condo inventory has increased the fastest, while single-family inventory remains tight.

In 2025, the median sold price was $400,000, which is a 3.4% increase from 2024.

Washington D.C. Metro: Sales lower in December and overall 2025 sales below 2024

Federal government layoffs, economic uncertainty, and continued affordability pressure put a damper on buyers.

Closed sales in the final month of the year in the D.C. metro area were 2.0% lower than December 2024. Overall, 2025 sales tracked 1.1% lower than 2024.

Within the D.C. region, there were different trends in local markets. Loudoun and Arlington counties had gains in closed sales in 2025 compared to 2024. Meanwhile, Prince George’s County had significantly fewer sales in 2025.

Sellers were a bit more active in the 2025 market relative to 2024. New listings for the year were 6.4% higher, with gains across all counties except D.C. proper.

The median price in the region was $627,000 in 2025, which was up 3.6%, but price growth has started to soften.

Outlook for 2026

Looking ahead, market conditions will move more towards balance in 2026, as supply increases and price growth softens. Buyers in most Mid-Atlantic markets will have more room for negotiation, but in some local markets, where inventory is still below pre-pandemic levels, it will still be a seller’s market.

Lower rates and slower price growth will improve housing affordability, which should entice more buyers to get into the market. At the same time, however, many prospective homebuyers and sellers are feeling anxious about their personal financial situation and will move cautiously. This push and pull in the housing market means that 2026 will be a transitioning, and not a turnaround, year, with sales increasing but staying below long-term averages and price growth slowing.

To view Bright’s full 2026 housing forecast including submarket information, please visit: https://brightmls.com/2026forecast