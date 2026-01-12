Black Rock Coffee Bar Continues Expansion in Colorado with New Colorado Springs Location

Scottsdale, AZ, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, the Oregon-born boutique coffee company known for its specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and popular Fuel® energy drinks, is expanding its footprint in the Colorado Springs area with a brand-new location.

The store, located at 5560 Barnes Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80917 will officially open its doors on Friday, January 16. This opening marks Black Rock’s third Colorado Springs location and reinforces the brand’s steady expansion across the region. Guests can enjoy the following specials during opening week:

January 16: Free 16oz Drinks

January 17: Buy-one-get-one free drinks

January 18: Free limited edition Colorado state sticker with purchase (while supplies last)

January 19: 50% off any food item

January 20: Free T-shirt with purchase (while supplies last)

January 21: $2 off any size drink

“We're looking forward to more expansion through Colorado Springs in 2026, and this new location marks the beginning of that growth,” said Mark Davis, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. “We've experienced great warmth and energy from the communities we’re in, and we’re excited to welcome our new neighbors with great drinks and genuine hospitality.”

Guests can also take advantage of the Black Rock Rewards app, where every purchase—whether in-store, online, or through the app—earns “bolts” that can be redeemed for free beverages. Recent menu additions, like Black Rock’s protein-packed Egg Bites, are also included in the program.

In addition to Black Rock menu staples, guests can indulge in seasonal “Black Rock Bakery” menu with favorites like the Pecan Pie Blondie, Matcha Macaron Latte and Lemon Meringue Fuel. Whether imbibed hot, iced, or blended, these seasonal drinks are crafted to capture the flavors of the season.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/ and follow @blackrockcoffeebar on Facebook and Instagram, and @blackrockcoffeeofficial on TikTok for updates on new locations, promotions, and seasonal offerings.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to over 160 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace. For more information, visit https://br.coffee/.

