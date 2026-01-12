CrowdStrike and Nord Security Announce Strategic Partnership to Redefine SMB Cybersecurity

AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Nord Security today announced a strategic partnership to redefine SMB cybersecurity. The collaboration combines CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon® platform with Nord Security’s secure access and credential management solutions to deliver enterprise-grade protection that’s simple, accessible, and built for every business.

Challenged by limited budgets and cyber security expertise, CrowdStrike’s State of SMB Cybersecurity Survey shows just 36% of small and midsize businesses are investing in new tools, and only 11% have adopted AI-powered defenses. At the same time, adversaries are increasingly targeting smaller organizations with enterprise-level attacks. This partnership directly addresses that gap, seamlessly giving SMBs access to the AI-powered protection, intelligence, and speed trusted by the world’s largest enterprises.

The partnership introduces two key innovations:

Simplified e-commerce access: Nord Security will offer Falcon® Go , CrowdStrike’s AI-powered solution purpose-built for SMBs, and Falcon® Enterprise directly through NordLayer , a toggle-ready network security platform for business, pairing the power of the Falcon platform with NordLayer’s secure access to make enterprise-grade protection easy to buy and deploy.

Nord Security will offer , CrowdStrike’s AI-powered solution purpose-built for SMBs, and directly through , a toggle-ready network security platform for business, pairing the power of the Falcon platform with NordLayer’s secure access to make enterprise-grade protection easy to buy and deploy. Expanded MSP offerings through Pax8: CrowdStrike, Nord Security, and Pax8 will launch an add-on for Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM that combines speed, detection and accuracy of the Falcon platform with Nord Security’s secure access and network solutions, including 90 days of free access for qualifying customers.

“This partnership transforms how SMBs secure their business,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “Together with Nord Security, we’re redefining cybersecurity for SMBs – combining the power of the Falcon platform with Nord Security’s SMB go-to-market prowess and secure access technology to deliver enterprise-grade protection that’s fast to deploy, simple to manage, and built to stop breaches.”

“Every growing business faces the same challenge: their attack surface is expanding faster than their ability to secure it,” said Mantas Ulozas, Chief Business Development Officer at B2B Commercial at Nord Security. “By combining our secure access and credential management solutions with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform, we’re removing barriers of cost and complexity that have long limited SMBs’ access to enterprise-grade protection – giving them the visibility and confidence to defend against modern threats.”

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

About Nord Security

Nord Security is home to advanced cybersecurity solutions that share the Nord brand and values, including the world’s most advanced VPN service NordVPN , the next-generation password manager NordPass , the file encryption tool NordLocker , threat exposure management platform NordStellar , the toggle-ready network security platform for business NordLayer , an all-around identity theft protection service NordProtect , and Saily , an eSIM service. Established in 2012, Nord Security’s products are now acknowledged by the most influential tech sites and IT security specialists. More information: nordsecurity.com .

