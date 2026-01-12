BitradeX Launches New .ai Domain, Embracing a New Era of AI-Driven Digital Asset Ecosystem

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading digital asset service platform BitradeX today officially announced the upgrade of its global website domain from bitradex.com to bitradex.ai. This strategic brand upgrade marks BitradeX’s deep integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its core identity, officially entering a new phase of development driven by AI.

The domain change to ".ai" goes beyond a simple brand update and serves as a clear statement of BitradeX's core strategy and future vision. The platform has always been committed to exploring the innovative integration of AI and blockchain technologies. The adoption of the new domain marks the official embedding of AI into BitradeX’s brand DNA, clearly positioning the company at the forefront of AI-powered financial transformation. This is not only a significant evolution of the brand image but also a strategic declaration of its fully AI-driven products, technologies, and services.

Key aspects of BitradeX's brand upgrade include:

Strategic Focus and Clear Positioning: The ".ai" domain highlights BitradeX’s core focus on AI as the driving force behind its technology, strengthening its unique tech image and brand recognition in the global "AI + Blockchain" space.

Enhanced Experience and Intelligent Services: With deep integration of AI technology, BitradeX plans to upgrade its intelligent financial products, advanced risk control systems, personalized asset allocation, and user interfaces, aiming to provide users with a more precise, seamless, and secure digital asset service experience.

Ecosystem Expansion and a Promising Future: This upgrade is a crucial step in BitradeX’s goal to build a “new paradigm for smart asset management.” The platform will accelerate the development and implementation of innovative AI-driven products such as quantitative strategies, intelligent investment research tools, and cross-chain interaction solutions, aiming to create a more open and intelligent digital asset ecosystem.

Looking ahead, BitradeX will use bitradex.ai as its new starting point to further deepen the integration of AI technology with financial applications. Its goal is to become the trusted smart financial partner for global users, leveraging cutting-edge technology to empower asset management and exploring the limitless potential of the digital future alongside users and partners.

“We are at a pivotal moment where technology is reshaping finance,” said a BitradeX spokesperson. “The upgrade to the .ai domain is a testament to our commitment to innovation. We look forward to leveraging our stronger AI capabilities to open a new chapter in smarter, more efficient digital asset services for global users.”

About BitradeX

BitradeX is an innovative digital asset service platform focused on integrating AI and blockchain technology to provide secure, intelligent, and comprehensive digital asset management solutions. The platform is dedicated to driving the intelligent evolution of financial services through technological innovation.

