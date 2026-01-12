Blue Mountain welcomes investment from Five Arrows to fuel continued growth

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mountain, a leading provider of enterprise asset management (EAM) software to the US life sciences manufacturing industry, today announced that Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, will be making a majority investment to drive the company’s next phase of growth. Accel-KKR, Blue Mountain’s current investor, will remain as an investor alongside Five Arrows.

Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain enables customers across the biotech, pharma, cell & gene therapy, medical devices, and contract manufacturing industries to ensure compliance while optimizing manufacturing asset performance. The company’s Regulatory Asset Management (RAM) platform unifies asset, maintenance, and calibration management in one intelligent platform - purpose-built to support GMP requirements, streamline operations, and maximize asset productivity. Blue Mountain’s solutions provide its customers with a high return on investment through enhanced operational efficiency, reduced downtime, audit readiness, and standardized data visibility.

The investment from Five Arrows comes at a time of significant growth for Blue Mountain, which has seen strong momentum from the launch of its new R4 technology platform and RAM Connect and Insights products, with exciting new AI modules, like RAM Discover, to be released in the near-term. The investment will also support Blue Mountain’s product development, expansion of operations, and growth initiatives to help the company best serve its customers and deliver innovative software solutions. This follows a number of other North American software investments made by Five Arrows over the last 18 months, including NetVendor, KEV Group, Springbrook, Rimes, and Everway.

David H. Rode, CEO of Blue Mountain, said:

“We are thrilled to partner with Five Arrows as we enter an exciting next phase of growth for Blue Mountain. Their deep expertise in AI-driven software innovation, combined with their strong understanding of European life sciences manufacturing and regulations, uniquely positions us to accelerate our European expansion. Together, we will help manufacturers not only optimize asset performance and operational efficiency, but also strengthen audit readiness and proactively protect against evolving regulatory compliance risks.”

William Heldfond, Managing Director at Five Arrows, commented:

“Blue Mountain has seen tremendous success in the life sciences EAM market with a mission-critical software platform at its core. We believe the company is ideally positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory through continued product innovation, international expansion, and strategic acquisitions. We are privileged to partner with David and the executive team to support the company in this next chapter.”

Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR, noted:

“We congratulate the Blue Mountain team for what they have achieved thus far. Throughout our partnership, their execution and commitment to customers have set a strong foundation for future growth. We believe Five Arrows will be an excellent partner for the company’s next chapter, and we’re thrilled to remain investors.”

Transaction Advisors:

Moelis & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to Blue Mountain. Harris Williams advised Five Arrows. DLA Piper served as legal counsel to Blue Mountain and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison served as legal counsel to Five Arrows. Northleaf Capital arranged the credit facility.

Blue Mountain has led asset management in life sciences for over 30 years with a unique position in the industry backed by a proven legacy. Founded in 1989, Blue Mountain offers a complete, integrated solution, helping hundreds of pharmaceutical, biotech, cell & gene therapy, medical device, and contract manufacturing companies. From set-up to installation and from training to validation, Blue Mountain helps life sciences companies master GMP asset management by implementing best-in-class software – enabling them to leverage the cloud, drive paperless processes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Visit https://bluemountain.io to learn more.

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has over $35 billion in assets under management1, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg.

With over $13 billion of assets under management1, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams, business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics, and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity.

