BingX Introduces Silver Copy Trading to BingX TradFi Suite

PANAMA CITY, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 AI company, today announced the expansion of its TradFi perpetual futures copy trading offering to include the Silver (SILVER) trading pair, making it the second precious metal to be supported following the recent introduction of Gold (GOLD) copy trading to the BingX TradFi suite. This latest update further diversifies BingX’s copy trading ecosystem, enabling users to access precious metals markets as part of BingX's growing TradFi selection.

With the addition of GOLD and SILVER, BingX continues to broaden its TradFi suite, which integrates traditional assets directly into its copy trading infrastructure. The platform already supports a wide range of underlying assets, allowing users to diversify portfolios and pursue opportunities beyond crypto-native markets. Through seamless access, deep liquidity, and flexible leverage options, BingX TradFi is designed to deliver an efficient and unified trading experience for global users.

“Expanding perpetual futures copy trading to include gold and silver reflects our ongoing commitment to product depth and user choice,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. “As the pioneer of crypto-native copy trading, we are continuing to drive innovation and create new opportunities in our copy trading suite by expanding the offering with TradFi assets. With these additions to our copy trading suite, we aim to help users capture more market opportunities while leveraging proven trading strategies.”

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3 AI company, serving a global community of over 40 million users. With a comprehensive suite of AI-powered products and services, including derivatives, spot trading, and copy trading, BingX caters to the evolving needs of users across all experience levels, from beginners to professionals. Committed to building a trustworthy and intelligent trading platform, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance and confidence. In 2024, BingX became the official crypto exchange partner of Chelsea Football Club, marking an exciting debut in the world of sports sponsorship.

