$5.41 BN Robot Controller Integrator Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Opportunities in Demand for Industrial Automation, Cross-platform Compatibility, AI, and Cloud Solutions

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robot Controller Integrator Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The robot controller integrator software market has witnessed substantial growth, with its value anticipated to rise from $2.81 billion in 2024 to $3.21 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 14.3%. The initial growth phase was largely fueled by an increasing demand for industrial automation, the rising complexity of robotic systems, and the necessity for enhanced precision in manufacturing processes. Expanding production line customization and a surge in demand for specialized solutions also contribute significantly to market expansion.

Forecasts for the next few years project the market to soar to $5.41 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 14%. This growth will be underpinned by a heightened need for cross-platform compatibility, increased awareness of the ROI on robotic integration, advancements in machine learning, and the proliferation of plug-and-play robotic components. Additionally, the adoption of remote monitoring and control is set to rise. Key trends anticipated include AI-based control systems, cloud platform integration, edge computing adoption, and 5G-enabled solutions. Cybersecurity upgrades for controller systems mark another critical trend.

The adoption of industrial robots continues to bolster the software market. Companies worldwide deploy programmable robots for tasks like manufacturing and assembly to boost efficiency and reduce costs. Robot controller integrator software enhances communications and optimizes operations across systems, offering key solutions such as configuring, monitoring, and controlling automated workflows. For instance, Japan's automotive sector saw a deployment of approximately 13,000 robots in 2024, an increase by 11% year-over-year, according to the International Federation of Robotics.

Leading companies are investing heavily in robotics control solutions to enhance automation efficiency and precision. ABB Ltd. introduced OmniCore in June 2024, a control system designed to enhance flexibility and efficiency in automation. The system integrates AI, sensors, cloud, and edge computing to facilitate advanced autonomous applications.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the landscape, as demonstrated by Angeles Equity Partners LLC acquiring Acieta LLC in January 2024. This acquisition aims to expand the firm's robotics integration platform to support diverse applications.

Noteworthy industry players include Siemens AG, Denso Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and ABB Ltd., among others. In 2024, North America emerged as the largest regional market. Geographical coverage includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market's outlook. A surge in U.S. tariffs in 2025 is impacting costs in the machinery sector, delaying technology investments and necessitating a shift towards local supplier development and predictive maintenance to mitigate increased costs.

The research report provides comprehensive insights into market dynamics, major segments, and future opportunities, enabling stakeholders to navigate the competitive landscape effectively. The market encompasses revenues generated from services including system integration, diagnostics, and remote management, as well as the sale of related hardware like servo motors and control panels.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Industrial Robots, Collaborative Robots, Mobile Robots, Service Robots

By Functionality: Motion Control, Vision Processing, Sensor Integration, Data Analytics

By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

By Industry: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Logistics, Automotive, Aerospace

Subsegments:

By Industrial Robots: Cartesian, Delta, Cylindrical Robots

By Collaborative Robots: Safety Monitored Stop, Speed and Separation Monitoring, Power and Force Limiting

By Mobile Robots: AGVs, AMRs, Delivery Robots

By Service Robots: Professional, Personal Service Robots

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Siemens AG

Denso Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Delta Electronics India Private Limited

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Bosch Rexroth AG

FANUC Corporation

Dassault Systemes

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co. KG

Nachi Robotics Systems Inc.

dSPACE GmbH

Omron Adept Technology Inc.

Elmo Motion Control Ltd.

CODESYS GmbH

Keller Technology Corporation

Fuzzy Logic Robotics

Robotic Systems Integration Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/30hlej

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment