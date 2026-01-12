Children’s Home Society of North Carolina Welcomes Adoption Support Alliance into Its Family of Services

Greensboro, NC, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children’s Home Society of North Carolina (CHS) is proud to announce that Adoption Support Alliance (ASA), a Charlotte-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting adoptive families, has integrated services with CHS effective January 1, 2026. This unification expands CHS’s statewide reach and enhances its ability to serve adoptees and their families across North Carolina with compassion, expertise, and lifelong support.

For more than 123 years, CHS has been a trusted leader in adoption, foster care, and family preservation services. ASA, founded in 2014, has been a vital resource for adoptive families offering counseling, support, and education to strengthen family relationships and ensure their long-term success. By bringing ASA’s programs and expertise into CHS, this reflects a significant step to strengthen and expand post-adoption services across the state.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Adoption Support Alliance team, families, and supporters into the CHS family,” said Brian Maness, President and CEO of CHS. “CHS and ASA share a deep commitment to the lifelong journey of adoption. Together, we will continue building a strong network of support that helps children and families thrive long after placement.

This collaboration will expand CHS’s post-adoption services and strengthen its mission to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe, and loving family. Families who have been served by ASA will have the opportunity to continue receiving care from familiar faces with the added benefit of CHS’s statewide resources and network of support.

“Joining forces with Children’s Home Society feels like the natural next chapter for our organization,” said Erin Nasmyth, Executive Director of Adoption Support Alliance. “Our mission has always been to ensure adoptive families never feel alone. By joining with CHS, we can reach more families, offer even greater support, and sustain the community we have built for years to come.”

The integration of ASA’s clinicians and programs into CHS represents a shared vision of strengthening families, empowering parents, and ensuring that every child can grow up surrounded by love, stability, and connection.

To learn more about CHS visit CHSNC.org.

About Children’s Home Society of North Carolina

Children’s Home Society offers a network of services and support throughout North Carolina to help establish and sustain healthy, loving relationships in every family. For 120 years, Children’s Home Society has provided a broad spectrum of programs and services including adoption, foster care, parenting education, family preservation, and teen responsibility. Children’s Home Society believes in the importance of family, not only in the life of a child but also in the foundation of a community. For more information, visit www.chsnc.org.

