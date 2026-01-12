$4+ Bn Doorstep Banking Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Growing Demand for Convenience and Hyper-personalized Services Bolster Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Doorstep Banking Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The doorstep banking software market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $1.97 billion in 2024 to $4.03 billion by 2029 at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This expansion is driven by the rise of embedded finance, the proliferation of neobanks, and increasing smartphone penetration. Key trends include blockchain integration, voice-activated banking, and predictive analytics for service optimization.

The increasing popularity of digital wallets is also propelling market growth. As smartphone adoption and mobile internet accessibility rise, digital wallets have enabled secure, contactless transactions, lessening reliance on physical cash. According to Federal Reserve Financial Services, in 2023, 62% of U.S. businesses used digital wallets, a significant increase from 47% in 2022, marking it as the second-most common payment method following paper checks.

Smartphone penetration continues to bolster market expansion, allowing broader access to mobile banking solutions. Ericsson's Mobility Report noted a rise in global smartphone subscriptions from 6.93 billion in 2023 to 7.16 billion in 2024, facilitating the adoption of mobile banking services. Companies are enhancing financial inclusion with innovative solutions like doorstep cash delivery and seamless digital banking integrated into apps. Robinhood Markets Inc. exemplified this by launching Robinhood Banking in April 2025, offering services through a unified app ecosystem.

North America led the market in 2024, though Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, including countries like Australia, China, India, and the USA.

The market is also influenced by geopolitical factors, with global trade relations and tariffs impacting the IT sector. Rising U.S. tariffs in 2025 have increased costs for components and software tools, prompting companies to invest in domestic production and supplier diversification to enhance resilience.

Predominantly, the market comprises on-premise and cloud-based solutions that serve a range of financial, retail, and government sectors through services such as cash management and document collection. Major market players include Capital Banking Solutions, Tata Consultancy Services, Fiserv Inc., and Nelito Systems among others.

This market research report provides critical insights, detailing market size, trends, and future opportunities, offering a comprehensive perspective on current and future industry scenarios.

