$15+ Bn Equipment Management Software Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Growth Driven by Mobile-based Tracking and AI-driven Analytics, Along with a Strong Emphasis on Industry 4.0 Initiatives

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Equipment Management Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The equipment management software market is experiencing remarkable growth, projected to ascend from $9.52 billion in 2024 to $10.46 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%.

This upward trajectory is fueled by rising adoption of digital strategies, a surge in demand for preventive solutions, and efforts to optimize asset lifecycles while slashing operational costs. Forecasts predict the market will further expand to $15.06 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5%, driven by enhanced digital adoption, cloud-based solutions, predictive maintenance needs, and Industry 4.0 investments.

Market growth is significantly driven by cloud-based solutions, known for their scalability and efficiency in providing real-time data access and improved operational collaboration. This is mirrored in statistics showing 45.2% of EU enterprises harnessing cloud computing services by 2023. Additionally, technological innovations such as smartphone-enabled tracking systems have streamlined equipment monitoring, evidenced by Oki Electric Industry's SHO-XYZ System, reducing search times by 75% in tests.

Strategic acquisitions continue to shape the landscape, such as the integration of Ultimo Software Solutions B.V.'s products by IFS AB in July 2022, enhancing offerings in cloud-ready asset handling tools. Major industry players include Microsoft Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE, among others. These companies are pioneering in areas such as AI-driven predictive analytics and IoT-enabled monitoring, setting the stage for future advancements in equipment management.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest-growing area during the forecast period, attributed to a surge in digital transformation and industrial automation trends. Countries extensively covered in industry reports include the USA, Canada, China, India, Brazil, and Japan.

Global trade dynamics, including escalated U.S. tariffs impacting hardware manufacturing and the software sector, are pivotal in shaping market conditions. This has led firms to invest in domestic chip production and diversify supply chains while leveraging AI-driven technologies for enhanced operational resilience.

Equipment management software delivers robust tracking, scheduling, and asset utilization optimization capabilities. Its deployment ranges from on-premises to cloud solutions, catering to sectors like construction, manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics. The market's comprehensive outlook, provided through detailed research reports, equips stakeholders with extensive data for strategic decision-making and identifies future growth opportunities in this dynamic industry.

Revenues within the market are derived from service offerings related to equipment location tracking, maintenance scheduling, and usage monitoring. The reported values reflect revenues within specified geographies from the sale of relevant goods and services.

Market Dynamics and Forecasting

Detailed market characteristics and historical and forecast market growth are included.

Segmentations and geographical breakdowns provide comprehensive market sizing and future predictions.

Discussion of competitive landscapes highlights market shares and profiles leading companies.

The report outlines market strategies to support growth post-crisis recovery.

Scope of the Report

Component: Software, Services

Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

Application: Fleet, Inventory, Maintenance, Procurement, Asset Management

Industry Vertical: Construction, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Oil and Gas, Utilities, Transportation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $10.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $15.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Trimble Inc.

Infor Inc.

Samsara Inc.

Accruent LLC

Syncron International AB

Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

MaintainX Inc.

Limble Solutions Inc.

AssetWorks LLC

Asset Panda LLC

MachineMax Technologies Limited

UpKeep Technologies Inc.

Facilio Inc.

EZO.io Inc.

Cheqroom NV.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr8ok3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment