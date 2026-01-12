$1.55 Bn Disease Registry Software Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F: Shift to Value-based Care and Addressing Rare Diseases Offer Further Growth Avenues

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disease Registry Software Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Disease Registry Software Global Market Report 2025 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights to understand and navigate the evolving market landscape. As the industry witnesses robust expansion, this comprehensive report identifies and evaluates trends that will shape the market over the forthcoming decade.





The disease registry software market has shown substantial growth, with its market size projected to increase from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025, achieving a CAGR of 11.6%. This expansion is attributed to the rising burden of chronic diseases, increased clinical research, electronic health record adoption, and the growing incidence of rare diseases. The trend towards value-based care, real-world evidence application, and precision medicine initiatives is predicted to accelerate this growth, with an anticipated market size of $2.38 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 11.2%.

Key market dynamics include advancements in healthcare IT infrastructure, integration with telehealth services, IoT device compatibility, and blockchain utilization for security and interoperability. Personalized medicine, driven by genomics advancements, is propelling this market forward. Disease registry software is essential in collating and managing patient data, enhancing customized treatment plans, and improving clinical decision-making. The Personalized Medicine Coalition highlights a significant increase in FDA-approved personalized medicines in 2023, underscoring the software's importance.

Leading market players are shifting focus towards patient-centric digital registries, which replace outdated paper-based systems. A prominent example is the American College of Cardiology's launch of the CONNECT-HCM Registry in August 2025. This digital registry seeks to enhance hypertrophic cardiomyopathy management across multiple centers, integrating patient enrollment, EHR data linkage, and comprehensive tracking of symptoms and treatment outcomes.

In November 2023, Health Catalyst Inc. acquired Electronic Registry Systems Inc., enhancing its oncology registry capabilities. This acquisition merges ERS's expertise with Health Catalyst's services, offering robust data abstraction, analytics, and reporting solutions, particularly in cancer management.

The market features significant players, including Optum Inc., IQVIA Holdings Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation. North America leads the market as of 2024, followed by Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Countries prominent in this market include the USA, Canada, Germany, China, and India. The industry's trajectory is influenced by shifting global trade policies. The escalation of U.S. tariffs in 2025 notably impacts the healthcare sector, inflating costs for medical devices and pharmaceuticals, hence prompting providers to adapt sourcing strategies, bolster local manufacturing, and seek tariff exemptions.

Disease registry software systems encompass patient data management, electronic health record integration, analytics, clinical research support, and public health surveillance. These software solutions are crucial for healthcare providers and researchers aiming to track disease trends and enhance patient care. The market report provides comprehensive insights into market size, trends, competitor analysis, and opportunities vital for thriving in the disease registry software industry, offering a detailed analysis of current and future market scenarios.

Report Scope:

Type: Standalone; Integrated

Database: Public; Commercial

Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

End-User: Hospitals; Government Organizations; Research Centers; Pharmaceutical Companies; Other End Users

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.38 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Optum Inc.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Syneos Health Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Premier Inc.

MRO Corp.

ImageTrend Inc.

Anju Software Inc.

BayaTree Inc.

Medrio Inc.

ArborMetrix Inc.

Cedaron Medical Inc.

Evado Pty. Ltd.

OpenClinica LLC

Dacima Software Inc.

Global Vision Technologies Inc.

Ordinal Data Inc.

Healthmonix LLC

Axis Clinical Software Inc.

Vanderbilt University

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcl2ga

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment