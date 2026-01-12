EXL named a Leader in five quadrants in ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services Global Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in five quadrants in the ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance Services 2025 report. These include both service specialist capabilities, Life & Retirement and Property & Casualty, as well as the newly introduced categories for GenAI, Agentic AI and Global Capability Centers. This strong positioning highlights EXL’s broad, end-to-end impact across the insurance value chain and its ability to apply next-generation intelligence at scale.

The blend of leadership in strategic core capabilities and newly emerging, AI-driven capabilities reflects EXL’s ability to anticipate industry shifts and operationalize advanced intelligence across complex insurance workflows. “As the insurance industry continues to contend with strong market headwinds, our clients have become more agile and resilient by embracing robust digital transformation initiatives powered by real-time, reliable data and AI-embedded workflows,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare and life sciences at EXL. “Our stand-out performance across all five categories of this ISG Provider Lens demonstrates our commitment to helping our clients find new, innovative ways to achieve better decisioning, processes, and business outcomes in all market conditions.”

EXL’s leadership underscores an industry trend toward leveraging AI for accelerated underwriting, intelligent claims triage, and meaningful improvements in agent and policyholder experience, areas where EXL continues to deliver measurable outcomes.

ISG Provider Lens is a practitioner-led service provider comparison, powered by ISG’s advisory experience and data-driven research. ISG’s research reports provide independent vendor evaluations and enterprise buying behavior segmentation. Provider positioning is based on neutral and independent research, such as quantitative data that includes provider surveys, product testing and customer interviews.

“EXL continues to help carriers across the entire insurance industry raise the bar,” said Ashish Jhajharia, lead analyst and co-author of the ISG Provider Lens Insurance Services 2025 report. “As 2026 will undoubtedly bring new emerging technology and unique challenges, EXL stands ready to help its clients dodge volatility and ultimately thrive.”

Read the report to see how EXL compares to its competition. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 63,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

